Asked to pay for ‘gutkha’, constable beats shopkeeper to death

A police constable, Yogendra Chaudhary, allegedly thrashed a shopkeeper in Mathura on Tuesday following a dispute over payment for ‘gutkha’ (a chewing tobacco preparation), causing the trader Rahul Bansal’s death in an Agra hospital on Wednesday, the police said. Initially, a case was filed for attempted culpable homicide (Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code) on the basis of a complaint by the trader’s brother Amit Bansal, the police said. The charges were amended to include culpable homicide after the trader’s death, the police added.

“A case was registered on the basis of charges levelled in the complaint at the Mathura highway police station against constable Yogendra Chaudhary, who is posted at the Firozabad police lines,” said Mathura senior superintendent of police Shalabh Mathur.

“The family members have now pressed other charges too which would be investigated. The section, under which the case was registered, has been amended to Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC. The accused cop is absconding and police at Firozabad have been apprised about the matter for further action,” the Mathura SSP added.

In the complaint, Amit Bansal alleged that his brother Rahul Bansal was at his shop at Natwar Nagar railway crossing in Mathura on Tuesday when constable Yogendra Chaudhary went there and asked for ‘gutkha’. The constable began thrashing Rahul when asked to pay for the chewing tobacco, Amit Bansal further alleged in his complaint to the police.

“The constable thrashed my brother, causing grievous injuries. Then, police were informed at Dial 100 and my brother was taken to the police station. My brother’s health deteriorated because of the injuries and we took him to hospital in Mathura. He was referred to Agra in a serious condition,” alleged Amit Bansal in his FIR on the basis of which the case was registered against the constable.

Amit alleged that his brother was kept in illegal confinement for long despite failing health instead of getting him admitted in hospital.

Later, the family members got Rahul admitted in hospital in Agra but he died on Wednesday.

