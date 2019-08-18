Heavy showers in Agra, many areas waterlogged

agra

Heavy rain lashed Agra early on Sunday, flooding low-lying areas in the city. The weatherman forecast continued showers for the next two days.

According to the weather section of Air Force station here, Agra received 37.8 mm rains till 5.30 pm. The city recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 31.2 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

There were reports of damages to houses due to rain. The roof of a house in Shaheed Nagar collapsed, but fortunately there was no major injury to the occupants.

The usually dry Yamuna was flowing full, as copious quantities of water were released by upstream barrages. The Hathini Kund barrage released more than a lakh cusecs on Friday. The Okhla and the Gokul barrages discharged heavily in the last two days raising the water level in Agra to 486 feet.

South of Agra, river Chambal was also flooded, with regular release of water from barrages in Kota. On Saturday, more than 1.62 lakh cusecs were discharged by the Kota barrage, after heavy rains in the catchment areas in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Agra administration sounded high alert as water breached into more than half a dozen villages on the bank of the river.

The Agra Nagar Nigam swung into action and pumps were pressed into service to free major roads from water logging. (Inputs from Agency)

