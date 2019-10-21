People raise ‘no development, no vote’ banner in Iglas

agra

Polling in the by-election to the Iglas assembly seat was by and large peaceful, but recorded only 36% turnout till 6pm on Monday. The administration remained on it toes during the day with various localities calling for a boycott of the election, citing lack of development in the town.

People raised banners with a message – ‘no development, no vote’ Officials of the district administration were seen trying to convince citizens to come out and vote.

However, district magistrate (Agra) Chandra Bhushan Singh denied any such boycott.

“The election was peaceful and those giving a call for boycott were convinced. By 3pm, there was 30% polling in Iglas,” stated Agra DM.

In 2012, the Jat dominated seat was won by the RLD, but was wrested by the BJP in 2017.

Recently, nomination papers of the RLD-SP candidate were rejected on technical grounds, leaving the BJP, BSP and Congress in the race.

The BJP had declared Rajkumar Sahyogi as its candidate and was banking heavily on the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Congress banked on Umesh Diwakar while the BSP relied on Abhay Kumar Bunty as its candidate.

