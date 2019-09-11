Three deaths due to ‘viral fever’ in Agra village

agra

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 19:18 IST

The health department is on its toes after three deaths due to ‘viral fever’ in Edhon village of Fatehabad block in Agra over the past one week. Many villagers have been suffering from viral fever and other seasonal diseases for the past few days, said locals.

The health department swung into action from Tuesday night and organised a camp to prevent the spread of diseases in the village.

“The villagers were affected by fever and other seasonal diseases. Three persons have allegedly died due to viral fever,” said Dr Pramod Kushwaha, head of Fatehabad community health centre (CHC).

Mukesh, 35, Kapoori Devi, 60 and Nandini, 2, died due to viral fever, he said.

“Patients affected by fever had contacted local quacks for treatment. They neither consulted qualified doctors nor visited us at the CHC in Fatehabad,” added Kushwaha.

Five other patients, who were critical, have been shifted to the district hospital and SN Medical College in Agra for further treatment, informed Kushwaha.

“We have organised a health camp in the village, spread anti-larvae spray in the village and given proper treatment to the affected patients. People have also been advised to keep their surroundings clean and check accumulation of stagnant water,” he said.

CMO (Agra) Dr Mukesh Kumar Vatsa claimed, “Three people allegedly died due to viral fever. The deaths occurred due to negligence of local people, as they visited quacks and did not consult doctors at the health centre at Fatehabad.”

“A health camp has been organised for villagers. In case of emergency, people are advised to call 108 and consult qualified doctors or visit the community health centre at Fatehabad,” he added. -Yogesh Dubey

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 19:18 IST