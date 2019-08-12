Woman reunited with family in Gujarat after 10 years

agra

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 20:16 IST

A depressed elderly woman, who was mistaken for a child lifter and thrashed by a mob in Agra last week, was reunited with her family in Gujarat after 10 years.

She had been living on the streets with none to care, said police.

The police came to her assistance and searched for her family members, which finally led to her reunion with her son and brother.

“On August 7, we got information that a woman was being thrashed mercilessly and dragged on the road while being mistaken as a child lifter due to rumours,” stated Arvind Kumar Nirwal, in-charge of Shamshabad police station in Agra.

“The woman was rescued but seemed very troubled and revealed her name as ‘Shanta’. Lady constable Deep Mala took care of her and came to know that she was from Bharuch in Gujarat. The woman remembered her brother’s name Kanti Bhai Tadvi,” stated in-charge of police station who took up the matter with the Bharuch police.

“The in-charge at Garudeshwar police station (Gujarat), Jagdish Patel talked to the woman in Gujarati on phone. On the basis of this interaction, her brother Kanti Bhai was traced. Through a video call, we managed to connect the brother and sister,” stated Nirwal.

“Her brother revealed that Shanta was married to Dinesh Nanji who ditched her and married another woman. In a state of depression, Shanta moved out of her in-laws’ house 10 years ago and somehow reached Agra, where she lived on the roads with none to care,” he stated.

“After coming to know about his missing mother, Shanta’s son Mahendra Tadvi called up and became emotional after listening to his mother’s voice after a decade. Mahendra reached Agra on Sunday and wants to take her back,” claimed Arvind Kumar Narwal.

Mahendra was also thankful to the Agra police for their gesture. “We were not aware about her whereabouts after she left the house. The re-union has come as a pleasant surprise for our family,” he said.

Shanta too appeared excited to tie ‘rakhi’ to her brother Kanti Bhai after 10 long years.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 20:16 IST