Mumbai founder says AI is speeding up some tasks while slowing down others: ‘30 mins now takes me 2 hours’
A Mumbai-based founder shared his mixed experiences on X, highlighting the unpredictable impact of AI on productivity.
With the rising use of artificial intelligence (AI) in workplaces, not all experiences have been smooth. Some tasks that used to take half an hour now take double the time, while others that once required hours can be completed in minutes.
A Mumbai-based founder shared his mixed experiences on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the unpredictable impact of AI on productivity.
The founder of Msquare Labs, Mustafa Yusuf, explained that certain processes have become remarkably efficient, whereas others have become unexpectedly time-consuming.
“What used to take 30 minutes now takes me 2 hours,” he wrote, adding that what used to take 30 minutes now takes him 2 hours.
Also, what used to take him 2 hours now takes me 30 minutes with AI.
“What used to take me 2 hours now takes me 30 minutes with AI,” he adds.
His post quickly gained attention on X, with many users commenting on similar experiences. Some found AI tools helpful for speeding up certain tasks, while others noticed they sometimes slowed down routine.
HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.
Also Read: Techie left speechless when asked to explain AI-generated code he submitted in PR: ‘There was a long pause’
Check out the post here:
Here's how people reacted to the post:
The post drew a flurry of reactions on X, with users sharing their own experiences with AI.
One of the users commented, “The debugging paradox. Used to ship fast with bad code, now AI helps you write it right, but you second-guess every suggestion.”
A second user commented, “Yeah, the stuff AI is fast at used to be the boring parts. Now I spend all my time on context setup and prompt architecture instead of actual writing code... still net positive.”
A third user commented, “That is absolutely true! You need to be able to make a decision on using AI or not for a task/workflow pretty quickly, or be patient, and you will get there. I have spent hours automating repeatable ones, but it has saved time down the road. It's never been so easy to automate.”
Also Read: Techie admits struggling to code without AI tools: ‘I don’t think I’ve learned much’
A fourth user commented, “The second statement is true with high statistical significance. The first statement is true for one case out of 1000 cases.”
“Weird. What took me a week takes me an hour now, and also tasks I constantly put off because of their nature and appeal, I actually finish,” another user commented.