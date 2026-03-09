Mumbai founder says AI is speeding up some tasks while slowing down others: ‘30 mins now takes me 2 hours’

With the rising use of artificial intelligence (AI) in workplaces, not all experiences have been smooth. Some tasks that used to take half an hour now take double the time, while others that once required hours can be completed in minutes. The founder of Msquare Labs, Mustafa Yusuf, said some tasks have become much faster, while others take unexpectedly longer. (@mufasaYC/X)

A Mumbai-based founder shared his mixed experiences on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the unpredictable impact of AI on productivity.

“What used to take 30 minutes now takes me 2 hours,” he wrote, adding that what used to take 30 minutes now takes him 2 hours.

“What used to take me 2 hours now takes me 30 minutes with AI,” he adds.

His post quickly gained attention on X, with many users commenting on similar experiences. Some found AI tools helpful for speeding up certain tasks, while others noticed they sometimes slowed down routine.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

