Youth have crucial role to play in govt schemes: UP DGP

aligarh

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:44 IST

“At a time when leading countries are ageing, India holds an advantage as the median age in our country will be 29 years by 2020,” said OP Singh, director general of police (DGP), UP.

He was delivering the university extension lecture on ‘Role of Youth in Nation-Building’ at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) auditorium in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

“Indian youth are overcoming challenges and shining bright in all walks of life. Their role is massive in India, not only in digital revolution, politics and governance, but also in social responsibilities,” he added.

“They also have a crucial role to play in government schemes such as Skill India Mission, Make in India, Digital India Mission ad Start-up India among others,” pointed out Singh.

“Youngsters below the age of 25 played crucial role in saving lives during the J&K and Kerala floods, as they selflessly joined the army and other rescue teams to save thousands of people from the fury of flood,” he said.

The DGP emphasised that the youth are leading India’s start-up ecosystem where the average age of founder-entrepreneurs is only 31 years.

He said: “As a significant segment of the electorate, Indian youth have the ability to influence policy-making in the country and the nation’s implementation of sustainable development goals, which is critical to their global success.”

“Youth empowerment and inclusive social development are at the heart of flagship programmes of India that seek to target gender equality, increased access to financial services, digital connectivity, skill development, higher education and universal health coverage,” he emphasised.

Presiding over the lecture, AMU vice-chancellor, Tariq Mansoor emphasised that youth should get the best platforms to share ideas.

“Steve Jobs was a young man, when he got innovative ideas to start Apple computers from his garage. Bill Gates developed Microsoft during his youth,” the V-C said, adding that 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, a Swedish environmental activist is inspiring the youth all over the world by raising global awareness of the risks posed by climate change.

DGP OP Singh praised AMU’s role in spreading female literacy. The university has been promoting female education for over 100 years. Singh also inaugurated the 1,500-bed residential hall for girl students, Azizun Nisa Begum Hall.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 18:44 IST