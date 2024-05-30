Four-time MP and BJP’s candidate Preneet Kaur has a tough poll battle on her hands in Patiala

Preneet Kaur, four-time MP, former external affairs minister of state, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Patiala, faces a tough electoral fight to win the seat. The absence of her husband Captain Amarinder Singh -- who is both a two-time former chief minister and political heavyweight – could dent her chances.

The former Patiala royal family – to which Singh belongs -- has dominated the constituency’s political landscape, representing the constituency since 1998. Kaur herself has won this seat four times. However, the odds, this time, are seemingly not in her favour.

Facing strong candidates from mainstream opposition parties, Kaur, is said to be fighting one of her toughest elections in a multi cornered contest.

Kaur is fighting against ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate Balbir Singh, Punjab’s health minister, and Dharamvira Gandhi from the Congress; Gandhi defeated Kaur in 2014. She is also up against, NK Sharma, the two-time legislator from the Derabassi segment of Patiala constituency, from the BJP’s former alliance partner, Shiromani Akali Dali (SAD).

Kaur, 79, is fighting elections for the consecutive sixth time, and will have to dip into all her political experience and influence to win the election, scheduled for June 1.

Amid the continuous opposition from the farmers against BJP’s candidates in Punjab, Kaur finds herself on a sticky wicket without the much needed support of her husband.

“Captain Sahib is being missed, and his absence is being felt by not only me but by the entire BJP. He has been keeping unwell for long. He couldn’t attend my nomination filing, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic rally in Patiala,” Kaur said.

Singh, after he was removed as chief minister by the Congress in September 2021, following differences with the party high command, had joined the BJP in September 2022 by merging his Punjab Lok Congress with it. Kaur followed him soon.

Though Singh has been politically inactive in Patiala since joining the BJP, he still surprised many by his absence throughout during Kaur’s campaign and also on important dates; first, during the day when Kaur filed nomination in the presence of other family members, and second, when he gave a miss to Modi’s first rally in Patiala last week.

Political analysts said Singh’s absence during Kaur’s poll campaign could cost her electorally as he continues to have influence over Patiala’s voters, especially, over the farmer community.

Gandhi creates buzz

A former AAP MP from Patiala, and cardiologist by profession, Dharamvir Gandhi, who joined the Congress party just before the elections, has created a buzz among voters. Gandhi – despite being seen as a turncoat – struck a chord with voters with his clean image, simplicity, and non-conventional type of politics.

Gandhi was asked by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to join the Congress, and contest from Patiala. “When I first met (Dharamvir) Gandhi in 2014 in Parliament because he believed in the Constitution and decentralisation of power, which is also the ideology of Congress,” Rahul Gandhi said while campaigning for the Congress candidate in Patiala on Wedneday.

The Congress leader praised his party’s candidate for treating poor and underprivileged people.

Interestingly, Patiala is the only constituency in the country after Wayanad and Rae Bareli where both – Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi – have campaigned.

The doctor seems to be the best bet for the Congress to retain Patiala constituency – which has traditionally been a Congress citadel, with the party nominee winning from the constituency 12 times out of the 17 Lok Sabha polls held since independence.

AAP relies on govt’s welfare schemes

Despite holding the health portfolio – health has been a poll plank for the decade-old party -- AAP’s Balbir Singh seems to be struggling to break the royal family’s citadel.

Up against Gandhi and Kaur, this parliamentary election will test Singh’s

political mettle. Singh has relied on, what many see as, the party’s trump cards: The ‘mohalla’ clinics and 300 free electricity units scheme.

Political analysts

Political analysts have questioned Kaur’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections. Ronki Ram, professor of political science at Panjab University, said:

“I think the status or tag of the royal family has no impact on voters. This has already changed for long. If behaving like a king then you will have to take care of your people, and their problems – which seems to have been ignored.”

Meanwhile, political activist Yogendra Yadav, talking to HT, on Monday, said: “The politics of the erstwhile royal family is already over. Preneet Kaur is nowhere in the picture. As of now, Preneet Kaur is in third position. There is a direct fight between Congress and AAP in Patiala.”