Number Theory: The importance of pilgrims in tourism economy
Jan 21, 2024 01:29 PM IST
According to the NSSO survey, the average religious or pilgrimage trip generated a bill of ₹2,717 in 2014-15. This is the third-lowest bill
The first part of this two-part data journalism series looked at the importance of religious tourists among domestic tourists in India. The second part will try and answer a related question. How important is spending by religious tourists in the domestic tourism economy in India? Here is what an analysis of unit-level data from a 2014-15 survey on domestic tourism by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) shows.
