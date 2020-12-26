Andhra Pradesh gears up for 2-day Covid-19 vaccination dry-run in Krishna district

andhra-pradesh

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 18:48 IST

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday began the exercise of conducting dry-run for the ensuing Covid-19 vaccination which is scheduled to be held on December 28 and 29.

Andhra Pradesh is one of the four states chosen by the Central government to carry out end-to-end dry-run for Covid-19 vaccination programme, besides Gujarat, Punjab and Assam.

“The dry-run, which is a sort of dummy vaccination programme, is aimed at testing the planned operations and the laid-out mechanisms for Covid-19 vaccination in the state. Nobody will be given any vaccine but it would help the selected beneficiaries to understand the whole process of vaccination,” state health commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said. “The dry-run would help identify any gaps or bottlenecks so that those could be addressed before the commencement of the actual vaccination drive,” he said during the training programme for team members identified for conducting the dry-run.

Bhaskar said the state government had chosen five places in Krishna district for conducting the dry-run programme as per the central government guidelines. The dry-run will be conducted at government general hospital in Vijayawada, primary health centre at Uppuluru, Purna Heart Institute, Penamaluru primary health centre and Prakash Nagar urban primary health centre.

Also read: ‘Bye-bye. We’re quitting!’ RLP pulls out of NDA over farm bills

All five healthcare facilities will have 25 healthcare workers who will undergo simulation for vaccination. The dry-run would be conducted to test preparedness for vaccinating the pre-identified beneficiaries, the health commissioner said.

He said the list of team members and the beneficiaries for conducting the dry-run had been uploaded on the CoWin app.

On Sunday, the team members would visit the five locations identified for conducting the dry-run sessions to make the necessary arrangements and plan the logistics.

Bhaskar said the dry-run programme would be videographed and the report would be submitted to the district and state-level task force committees. “The state task force will review the feedback to guide further actions and send it to the Union health ministry.