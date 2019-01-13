Ganja peddler bites constable while trying to flee in Vijayawada

A constable attached to the Armed Reserve in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada suffered bite injuries on his hand when a ganja peddler attacked him early on Sunday morning, the city police said.

The incident took place when a police party on patrolling spotted a gang of ganja peddlers at the railway station and confronted them. The accused, Mallela Ravikumar, bit constable Lakshmaiah on the hand while trying to flee.

Lakshmaiah suffered a deep cut on his hand and was shifted to a city hospital for treatment. A case was booked in the city’s Satyanarayanapuram police station, said circle inspector Kanaka Rao.

The city police, headed by commissioner Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, formed teams to nab gangs known as the “blade batch” that thrives on ganja peddling. The blade batch reportedly created terror in the city by attacking unsuspecting passersby with blades for extortion in the past.

