e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Andhra Pradesh / Solar eclipse: Goddess kanaka Durga temple closed till 6 am on Monday

Solar eclipse: Goddess kanaka Durga temple closed till 6 am on Monday

The temple will be reopened at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, after completion of the solar eclipse. Temple cleansing, Snapana Abhishekam for deities, and Pancha Haarati will be held, after which the temple will be closed again.

andhra-pradesh Updated: Jun 21, 2020 08:50 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Vijayawada
A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, which is popularly known as the “ring of fire” eclipse, will be visible this Sunday in India.
A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, which is popularly known as the “ring of fire” eclipse, will be visible this Sunday in India.(Milind Saurkar/HT file photo)
         

The temple of Goddess Kanaka Durga on Indrakeeladri hillock was closed at 7 p.m. on Saturday after regular rituals, in the wake of solar eclipse on June 21.

The temple will be reopened at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, after completion of the solar eclipse. Temple cleansing, Snapana Abhishekam for deities, and Pancha Haarati will be held, after which the temple will be closed again.

Temple will be reopened for darsanams for the devotees from 6 a.m. on June 22.

A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, which is popularly known as the “ring of fire” eclipse, will be visible this Sunday in India.

It will be the first solar eclipse of this year taking place on the summer solstice, which is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere.

tags
top news
First 1 lakh cases in 78 days, latest in just 8: Tracking Covid-19 spike in India
First 1 lakh cases in 78 days, latest in just 8: Tracking Covid-19 spike in India
‘Yoga brings people together’: PM Modi on International Yoga Day
‘Yoga brings people together’: PM Modi on International Yoga Day
‘More testing means more cases, slow it down’: Trump’s advice to Covid-19 responders
‘More testing means more cases, slow it down’: Trump’s advice to Covid-19 responders
Live: Australian state extends state of emergency as Covid-19 cases surge
Live: Australian state extends state of emergency as Covid-19 cases surge
On International Yoga Day, President Kovind, PM Modi stress on benefits of yoga
On International Yoga Day, President Kovind, PM Modi stress on benefits of yoga
Solar eclipse today, expert says Delhi will be dark for a few minutes
Solar eclipse today, expert says Delhi will be dark for a few minutes
India-China face-off: After clash, experiment in engagement will stop
India-China face-off: After clash, experiment in engagement will stop
Covid update: New medicine in India; China super-spreader; $25 bn for 70 nations
Covid update: New medicine in India; China super-spreader; $25 bn for 70 nations
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In