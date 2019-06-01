A soulful cultural oasis in Delhi

Is it possible to live in a cultural setting when you’re living in an urban space like Delhi? The thought might seem implausible, but is attainable for the 1,000 youngsters from India and abroad, who have been shortlisted for the 7th International Convention of SPIC MACAY.

“The youngsters learn many things from music. We perform for them, and make them understand Indian classical music. I feel proud that I’m doing something for the youth, and will continue to do it till my last breath.” -Begum Parveen Sultana, Hindustani Classical Singer.

“ I’m looking forward to share my music with students from India and abroad. Also, this event will give me a chance to perform in JNU after a long time. During my young days, I used to perform regularly in schools and colleges. And I strongly feel that all the students, who are introduced to Indian classical music, must wholeheartedly support and respect it.”-Ustad Amjad Ali Khan,Sarod Maestro.

From practising yoga in the early hours of the day and attending workshops of dance and music to witnessing live concerts of renowned performers in the evening — open to the general public on first come basis — this upcoming convention will have it all. The event will also mark the golden jubilee of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The rigorous schedule aims to bring the youth closer to Indian culture and its traditions. Prof Kiran Seth, founder, SPIC MACAY, says, “There’s a saying ‘If the mountain will not come to Muhammad, then Muhammad must go to the mountain.’ So, we take the ashram to the institution, and create an ashram atmosphere for youngsters for a week.

We give them an intense dose of something which is very abstract, subtle, inspiring and most of all very mystical. The idea isn’t to make musicians and dancers out of people, but to make people feel touched by what these things can do in life, and make them more focused.”

The students will also get to see classic films such as The Making of the Mahatma (1996), and attend talks by craftspersons such as puppeteer Dadi Pudumjee.

For details of day-to-day performances or to volunteer, visit: www.spicmacay.com.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 11:22 IST