Biswajit Das’s artistic representation of India’s ‘real’ socio-political scene

“Incidents are not taken seriously unless they are politically coloured or have a religious factor associated with them,” says Biswajit Das, an artist based in Delhi. His paintings, as part of the exhibition titled The Indian Circus, highlight the political and social scenario in India, and are on display in New Delhi.

Catch it live What: The Indian Circus, a painting exhibition

Where: AIFACS, Rafi Marg, New Delhi

When: April 21 to 26

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest metro station: Central Secretariat on Yellow Line

“I don’t have any opinion. I notice things around me and my paintings are purely based on realism,” says Das, who does acrylic on canvas. “One of my works, The Only Constant, has scenes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata. It showcases the unchanged situation of women in India.” The artist illustrates his point, saying, “My wife, an educated working woman, is expected to cook when she is back at home after work. My parents expect her to cook. After all these years, we are still in the same state of mind.”

Another painting of Das, called Medieval Modern India, shows Mahatma Gandhi walking and Lord Hanuman holding a mountain. “The mountain is [the] Babri Masjid. I’d like to highlight the cause without giving [it a] political turn,” says the 32-year-old.

The painting, titled Celebrations, shows the diversity in India’s religions.

As for exhibiting in the city, Das, who shifted to Delhi about 15 years ago from Kolkata, says it’s “special” to showcase here, as “Delhi is where I put up my first solo exhibition.”

Follow @htTweets for more