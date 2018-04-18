 Biswajit Das’s artistic representation of India’s ‘real’ socio-political scene | art and culture | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 18, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Biswajit Das’s artistic representation of India’s ‘real’ socio-political scene

We, Indians, are very selective. We only talk about incidents that have religious and political approach to it. But the concern should be the cause. That is what artist Biswajit Das believes in.

art and culture Updated: Apr 18, 2018 17:53 IST
Ruchika Garg
The artwork, acrylic on canvas, is titled, Medieval Modern India.
The artwork, acrylic on canvas, is titled, Medieval Modern India.

“Incidents are not taken seriously unless they are politically coloured or have a religious factor associated with them,” says Biswajit Das, an artist based in Delhi. His paintings, as part of the exhibition titled The Indian Circus, highlight the political and social scenario in India, and are on display in New Delhi.

Catch it live
  • What: The Indian Circus, a painting exhibition
  • Where: AIFACS, Rafi Marg, New Delhi
  • When: April 21 to 26
  • Timing: 11am to 7pm
  • Nearest metro station: Central Secretariat on Yellow Line

“I don’t have any opinion. I notice things around me and my paintings are purely based on realism,” says Das, who does acrylic on canvas. “One of my works, The Only Constant, has scenes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata. It showcases the unchanged situation of women in India.” The artist illustrates his point, saying, “My wife, an educated working woman, is expected to cook when she is back at home after work. My parents expect her to cook. After all these years, we are still in the same state of mind.”

Another painting of Das, called Medieval Modern India, shows Mahatma Gandhi walking and Lord Hanuman holding a mountain. “The mountain is [the] Babri Masjid. I’d like to highlight the cause without giving [it a] political turn,” says the 32-year-old.

The painting, titled Celebrations, shows the diversity in India’s religions.

As for exhibiting in the city, Das, who shifted to Delhi about 15 years ago from Kolkata, says it’s “special” to showcase here, as “Delhi is where I put up my first solo exhibition.”

Follow @htTweets for more

tags

more from art and culture
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature