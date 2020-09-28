e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Annual Brahmotsavams of Venkateswara and nine days festivities conclude at Balaji Temple in Tirupati

Annual Brahmotsavams of Venkateswara and nine days festivities conclude at Balaji Temple in Tirupati

After the offering of special prayers and giving Venkateswara’s idol and his ‘Sudarsana Chakra’ a holy bath, the nine days festivities at Balaji Temple in Tirupati came to an end

art-and-culture Updated: Sep 28, 2020 09:25 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India]
Annual Brahmotsavams and 9-day festivities conclude at Balaji Temple in Tirupati
Annual Brahmotsavams and 9-day festivities conclude at Balaji Temple in Tirupati(Twitter/PrasadAGVR)
         

The annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara concluded on Sunday after the nine days of festivities at Lord Balaji’s Temple in Tirumala at Tirupati in Chittoor district Andhra Pradesh. As part of the concluding ceremony, the “Chakra Snanam” (A ritual of holy bath) was performed on Sunday morning. After the offering of special prayers, Lord Venkateswara’s idol and his “Sudarsana Chakra” were given the holy bath.The Brahmotsavams will end with “Dhwaja Avarohanam” (descending the flag) at the end of the day.Earlier at the beginning of the festivities, the ceremonious ‘Dhwajarohanam’ was performed inside the hill temple of Tirumala, where the temple flag bearing the imprint of Lord Garuda was hoisted atop the ‘Dhwajasthambham’ (flag post) amid chanting of Vedic hymns by scholars in adherence to the procedures laid down in the Agama sastra.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
UPSC Prelims 2020: SC to hear plea seeking postponement of exam today
UPSC Prelims 2020: SC to hear plea seeking postponement of exam today
Court asks why three former CBI chiefs not questioned in graft case
Court asks why three former CBI chiefs not questioned in graft case
India records 82,170 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, tally above 6 million
India records 82,170 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, tally above 6 million
Mandatory quarantine order for Covid-19 patients above 60 in Delhi withdrawn
Mandatory quarantine order for Covid-19 patients above 60 in Delhi withdrawn
Surgical strike day: How army soldiers destroyed terror launchpads
Surgical strike day: How army soldiers destroyed terror launchpads
Farm bills: Protesters burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
Farm bills: Protesters burn tractor at Rajpath, raise slogans
SAD-NDA: Farm bill was final nail in the coffin. Here’s a look at other reasons for split
SAD-NDA: Farm bill was final nail in the coffin. Here’s a look at other reasons for split
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In