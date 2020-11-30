e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / AR Rahman becomes BAFTA Breakthrough India ambassador

AR Rahman becomes BAFTA Breakthrough India ambassador

Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman on Monday was announced as the ambassador for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’, ‘Breakthrough Initiative’.

art-and-culture Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 12:09 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Mumbai
Rahman said he is thrilled to work with BAFTA to discover talent that the country has to offer.
Rahman said he is thrilled to work with BAFTA to discover talent that the country has to offer.
         

Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman on Monday was announced as the ambassador for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ (BAFTA) ‘Breakthrough Initiative’.

The initiative, supported by Netflix, aims to identify, celebrate, and support up to five talents working in film, games, or TV in India.

Rahman said he is thrilled to work with BAFTA to discover talent that the country has to offer.

“This is a unique opportunity for promising artists to be supported by a world-renowned organisation, to not only make connections with other talented creatives across the world but to be mentored by BAFTA-winners and nominees. “I am looking forward to seeing the brilliant talent chosen from India to be showcased on a global stage,” the 53-year-old composer said in a statement.

The flagship new talent initiative, applications for which are now open, is part of BAFTA’s year-round work to support new talent, operating alongside their awards ceremonies worldwide.

According to a press statement, BAFTA Breakthrough India will help facilitate the development of relationships between British talent and India’s homegrown creatives. Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA, said Rahman shares the team’s passion for identifying and nurturing new talent and they were grateful for his support.

“He is well positioned to support the initiative, with his broad spectrum of work drawing recognition across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films, which will help BAFTA to appeal to a wide section of the industry,” Berry added.

As part of BAFTA Breakthrough India, a jury of British and Indian industry experts will select five talents from across India to take part in the year-long mentoring and guidance programme. The participants will receive one-to-one mentoring, global networking opportunities, free access to BAFTA events and screenings for 12 months, and full voting BAFTA membership.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Nepal signals ties with India are warming up but China keeps them on the edge
Nepal signals ties with India are warming up but China keeps them on the edge
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
CPWD blames Oppn for muted microphones in RS during farm bills’ passage
CPWD blames Oppn for muted microphones in RS during farm bills’ passage
Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Rajasthan BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari, Covid-19 positive, passes away
Rajasthan BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari, Covid-19 positive, passes away
Joe Biden suffers ‘hairline fractures’ in foot, will need walking boot: Doctor
Joe Biden suffers ‘hairline fractures’ in foot, will need walking boot: Doctor
‘Impulsive captain’ Virat Kohli changing bowlers frequently: Nehra
‘Impulsive captain’ Virat Kohli changing bowlers frequently: Nehra
Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve
Kartik Purnima 2020: Ayodhya, Varanasi, Sabarimala Temple glow on the eve
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In