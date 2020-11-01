e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Art from waste: India’s first ‘Tyre Park’ to come up in West Bengal

Art from waste: India’s first ‘Tyre Park’ to come up in West Bengal

West Bengal gears up for India’s first ‘Tyre Park’ which will be reusing and converting scrap tyres, that have been lying as waste in various bus depots, into artwork

art-and-culture Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 10:08 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Press Trust of India | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Kolkata
India’s first ‘Tyre Park’ to come up in West Bengal
India’s first ‘Tyre Park’ to come up in West Bengal(Twitter/HSR_Motors)
         

West Bengal will soon feature “India’s first” ‘Tyre Park’, where artworks made from scrap and defective parts will be on display, a state minister said.

Asserting that it is a unique concept, and not found anywhere in the country, the official said the idea behind the park is waste can be converted into art.

“No scrap material can be labelled as waste, it can be reused and converted into art form. The West Bengal Transport Corporation will launch this Tyre Park soon,” WBTC Managing Director Rajanvir Kapur said.

Scrap tyres, lying as waste in various bus depots, have been reworked and converted to colourful shapes by the in-house team of WBTC, he said.

The Tyre Park, which will come up at Esplanade area, would have a small cafe where people can sit, relax and enjoy the craftsmanship made from tyres, Kapur said.

“It will be an island of peace in an otherwise very crowded area,” the official said.

The date of launch of the Tyre Park will be announced shortly, Kapur added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Trends from first phase of Bihar polls indicate NDA coming back to power: PM Modi in Chhapra
Trends from first phase of Bihar polls indicate NDA coming back to power: PM Modi in Chhapra
Delhi wakes up to chilly morning, temperature dips to 11.7°C
Delhi wakes up to chilly morning, temperature dips to 11.7°C
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls further, active cases remain below 6 lakh
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls further, active cases remain below 6 lakh
LIVE: ‘While double engine govt is committed to development, the 2 princes busy saving their thrones’, says PM
LIVE: ‘While double engine govt is committed to development, the 2 princes busy saving their thrones’, says PM
‘If every petty crime’s punishment is beheading...’: Kangana on free speech
‘If every petty crime’s punishment is beheading...’: Kangana on free speech
Tamil Nadu agriculture minister R Doraikannu dies of Covid-19
Tamil Nadu agriculture minister R Doraikannu dies of Covid-19
Centre plans to brief diplomatic corps on efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines
Centre plans to brief diplomatic corps on efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines
Covid-19: Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till December 2
Covid-19: Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till December 2
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In