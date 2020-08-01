Bakrid 2020: Here’s how Indians are celebrating Eid al-Adha in ‘new normal’ way amid coronavirus pandemic

art-and-culture

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 13:16 IST

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, devotees from across the country, celebrated Eid al-Adha by offering prayers at mosques and at their homes on Saturday.

At Delhi’s Fatehpuri Masjid, the devotees were seen offering prayers while following all COVID-19 norms.

Normally, people on the occasion greet each other with hugs but this time people are wishing each other -- Eid Mubarak -- keeping in mind the importance of social distancing to combat the virus.

A Muslim boy wearing face mask leaves the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) after Eid al-Adha prayers during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India, August 1, 2020. ( REUTERS )

“We have ensured that we are cautious that we don’t hug each other. We would be wishing each other by saying Eid Mubarak,” said one of the pilgrims.

Another devotee added, “We are adhering to the orders passed by the administration of maintaining social distancing at the mosque. There is a stark difference in the celebrations this year and last year because of the pandemic. But despite all of this, we have come here to read the namaaz.”

Boys wash a goat before it is slaughtered during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside an alley in Mumbai, India, August, 1, 2020. ( REUTERS )

Several worshippers also assembled outside a mosque in the national capital’s Usmapur area of Northeast Delhi as well.

However, in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, the celebrations were curtailed as weekend restrictions are in place from Friday till Monday, restricting devotees to offer namaz at home.

Devotees in Amritsar were also seen offering prayers at the Khairuddin Mosque amid light rainfall on the occasion of Bakra Eid. The devotees were seen wearing masks and were seen maintaining social distancing as well.

Temperature Check at Jama Masjid in Delhi

Devotees on Saturday morning offered namaz at Delhi’s Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha. The temperature of devotees was also being checked with thermometer gun, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

A policeman takes the temperature of a Muslim man arriving to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India, August 1, 2020. ( REUTERS )

A large number of devotees flocked Jama Masjid on the occasion.

“We have ensured strong arrangements here. In fact, we have ensured a safe environment in several big and small mosques on this occasion. namaz will be offered at 6:05 am,” said Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the old quarters of Delhi, India, August 1, 2020. ( REUTERS )

“I feel really good to be here on this occasion. Everyone followed lockdown norms and even Muslims had earlier offered namaz at their home, they followed all the rules and regulations. We are still adhering to the rules,” said a devotee.

Another devotee, Amanullah told ANI that there is an environment of fear but everyone here followed norms in order to stay safe amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are maintaining social distancing. Things have changed this year due to COVID-19,’ he added.

Eid in the Valley

A Kashmiri boy wearing a face mask stands near goats tied outside his home on Eid in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, is marked by sacrificing animals to commemorate the prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. ( AP )

While the rest of India celebrates, people in Srinagar are avoiding to visit Mosques in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and they are offering prayers at their homes. Speaking to ANI, Ali Mohammad, a resident of Srinagar said: “Because of COVID-19 people are anyway staying at home. Our administration has also asked people to not offer the Eid-al-Adha namaz at mosques and shrines, and people are following the orders.”

He added that usually, Eid-al-Adha is a busy affair for people in the city, but this year everyone is preferring to stay at home due to the ongoing pandemic. “Everyone is praying that the pandemic ends soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu is observing a weekly lockdown on Saturday, however, essential services shops remained open in the city.

