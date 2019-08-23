Being on stage is like an ongoing workshop: Sachit Patil

art-and-culture

Aug 23, 2019

This year is turning out to be interesting for actor Sachit Patil. The Arjun (2011) actor will be returning on stage with Maharathi, a Marathi play directed by Vijay Kenkre, after 19 long years. The play is an adaptation of Paresh Rawal’s Gujarati play, Maharathi.

Kenkre approached Sachit with the play and enquired if he would be interested. Sachit was keen however he requested if he could read the script once. “I just wanted to be sure that the play is relevant in today’s time. It’s immensely popular and has been there for a while. When I read the script, I found the plot very interesting. It was challenging as an actor. I wanted to come back to theatre with an interesting and hard-hitting project,” says the Classmates (2015) actor.

Sachit was busy with films and television in the past few years and says that he is glad to be back on stage. He says, “Being on stage is like an ongoing workshop. Theatre gives you a reality check on how far you have come, where you stand and how much you need to improve. The feedback and reaction of a live audience is an adrenaline rush. It helps you understand several facets of acting.”

The play, Sachit adds, is a suspense thriller but has many independent factors too. The audience will have bouts of laughter and shades of drama to experience too. “The audience reaction has been exceptional over our last few shows,” he says.

On working with senior director Kenkre, he terms himself lucky to be directed by the legendary director. He adds, “This is the 85th play he is directing and I feel fortunate to be guided by him. As a director myself, it becomes easier for me to understand his vision and approach.”

The actor shares that for him, work has always been about quality and never about quantity. He strives to do a maximum of two films a year and sticks to good content. This year, he is teaming up again with Ankush Chaudhari, the film will be on floors by November. “I am also going to be seen in Lokesh Gupte’s next opposite Vaidehi Parshurami, and a third untitled film,” he adds.

His television show Radha Prem Rangi Rangali helped him connect with a larger audience. “The section of society that doesn’t visit theatres or cinema hall, got to connect with me through TV. It worked as a plus point for me,” he says.

Moving forth, the actor is looking at balancing theatre and films, television may have to wait. “Thankfully, plays happen over the weekends or public holidays, so it will be easy to alternate it with film dates. Television will be difficult to figure as the timings are demanding. I am happy with this decision,” he concludes.

