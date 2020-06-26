e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Black Lives Matter: Dixie Chicks drop Dixie from name; country group tries to ‘meet the moment’

Black Lives Matter: Dixie Chicks drop Dixie from name; country group tries to ‘meet the moment’

This month, country band Lady Antebellum changed its name to Lady A, also because of the associations of the Antebellum period with slavery.

art-and-culture Updated: Jun 26, 2020 14:08 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters| Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Los Angeles
Dixie Chicks Emily Robison (L) and Martie Maguire (R) joke with Natalie Maines during their performance at the opening night of the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles October 18, 2007.
Dixie Chicks Emily Robison (L) and Martie Maguire (R) joke with Natalie Maines during their performance at the opening night of the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles October 18, 2007. (REUTERS)
         

Country music trio Dixie Chicks on Thursday changed its name to simply The Chicks, the latest move in U.S. pop culture to drop associations with the nation’s racist past. “We want to meet the moment,” the band said on its website, without further explanation.

The word “Dixie” is associated with the U.S. southern states where chattel slavery was legal and which seceded from the union and fought as the Confederate States of America during the Civil War. This month, country band Lady Antebellum changed its name to Lady A, also because of the associations of the Antebellum period with slavery.

The Dixie Chicks formed in Texas in 1989, and became one of the biggest names in country music. The female band was shunned by country radio stations in 2003 after singer Natalie Maines said she did not endorse the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

The band responded in 2006 with the Grammy-winning single “Not Ready to Make Nice.”

Musicians, television shows and movies have all been forced to re-examine the messages they are sending out in the wake of a national reckoning over systemic racism in the United States triggered by mass protests against police brutality against Black people.

The classic Civil War movie “Gone with the Wind” returned to the HBO Max streaming platform on Wednesday, accompanied by an introduction acknowledging the brutality of slavery.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
CRPF personnel, child killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag
CRPF personnel, child killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
‘Plasma therapy helping moderate Covid-19 patients stabilise’: Delhi CM
‘Plasma therapy helping moderate Covid-19 patients stabilise’: Delhi CM
India registers highest single-day Covid-19 cases, record recoveries
India registers highest single-day Covid-19 cases, record recoveries
Raids on Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri in Rs 787 crore bank fraud
Raids on Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri in Rs 787 crore bank fraud
‘Am Indira Gandhi’s grand-daughter’: Priyanka dares UP govt to act against her
‘Am Indira Gandhi’s grand-daughter’: Priyanka dares UP govt to act against her
Two boys changed the result of 2005 India series : Inzamam
Two boys changed the result of 2005 India series : Inzamam
‘Covid-19 a disease, not a crime’: Akhilesh Yadav slams CM Yogi Adityanath
‘Covid-19 a disease, not a crime’: Akhilesh Yadav slams CM Yogi Adityanath
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In