Christmas 2018: Head to a fair to celebrate the onset of Xmas

1. German Christmas Market

The 21st edition of this annual event will help you satiate your food palate and as well as the urge to shop lifestyle products, designer home accessories, high-end fashion wear, stationery, garden accessories, and delectable food items and beverages. Take along the kids, because there will also be activities to keep the children engaged.

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: December 8 and 9

Timings: 11.30am to 7.30pm

2. Tamana Christmas Winter Carnival

Around 150 exhibitors including artisans and NGOs will present an exclusive range of embroidered and printed scarfs, stoles and shawls in cashmere, silk, crepe, pashmina, etc.,will be at display at this popular yearly fair in town. There will also be footwear, bags, apparel, jewellery, home decor, home linen and kids wear alongside a kiddies’ corner and food stalls. This event is organised for creating awareness about the cause of disabled and to promote their social integration. So, print an e-invite from Tamana’s website and take along a photo id to enjoy this fair that has a social cause at heart

Where: British High Commissioner’s Residence, 2, Rajaji Marg

When: December 5

Timing: 10.30am to 5.30pm

3. Kids Christmas Carnival

What’s Christmas without kids getting to enjoy all the fun. Inspired by international kids fairs, this event offers excitement for adventure-seeking kids and fun-loving families. If you want to take your child for a fun experience in the city, then, take them on this joy ride which will have exhibits, activities and entertainment galore. There will be workshops and performances, storytelling sessions, donut decoration, hairstyling sessions for kids, role play zone, interactive art, hula hoop by Neeti’s dance studio and choir performance. You can also get on the stage for some fun with your favourite cartoon characters and enjoy a delectable spread of food.

Where: Select CityWalk, A-3, District Centre, Saket

When: December 22 and 23

Timing: 12 noon to 9pm

4. Concert of Christmas carols

Watch out for a big Christmas tree at the market’s popular fountain area as the Santa Claus goes ‘Ho Ho Ho’ at this carnival in G-town. Shop for jewellery, apparels, accessories, satiate your taste with Mughlai and Chinese food. Other activities include art and craft workshops, calligraphy, kids zone, tattoo art, etc. And how can Christmas be complete without carols? So, a live band singing carols will be present to get you in the Christmas spirit.

Where: Galleria Market, Sector 28

When: December 22, 23

Timing: 12 noon to 8pm

5. Christmas Carnival

Get your Christmas decor, and home decor needs sorted at this fashion and lifestyle exhibition. Splurge at 150 stalls at this annual affair featuring apparel, jewellery, handicrafts from various states, furnishings. Not just that savour food in cuisines such as Indian, Chinese, Thai . For kids, too, there are various activities to look forward to.

Where: Apparel House, Gurugram

When: December 15, 16, 17

Timing: 11am to 8pm

6. Winter Carnival

Santa dolls on sale at Khan Market ahead of Christmas. (Amal KS/Hindustan Times )

The handloom and handicraft stalls at the shoppers’s paradise called Dilli Haat will get a touch of winter with this annual carnival coming back to town. The kids can enjoy camel rides and audlts can indulge in splurging on apparels, accessories and home decor. There will also be food stalls offering different regional cuisines. And, there will be cultural performances to keep you entertained throughout.

Where: Dilli Haat, Janakpuri

When: December 23 to 25

Timing: 11am to 10pm

7. Delhi Christmas Affair

Music, art, theatre, food trucks, coffee, wine, books, bakes, games and puppies — there will be all this and more at this Christmas fair in the city. This day ensures fun for entire family since it will also have stand-up comedy and music performances by popular artists and storytelling. The icing on the cake will be the play, Alice And Krishna In Wonderland.

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: December 23

Timing: 12noon to 10pm

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 13:14 IST