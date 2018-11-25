Dress up and get your capes ready for the Delhi Comic Con

It’s that time of the year again when you dust off your superhero costumes and iron your capes. A time when comic lovers and pop culture fans gather in one place to celebrate their fandoms together. The Delhi Comic Con is back with its eighth edition.

Much like every year, the three-day fest will have various experiential and gaming zones, panels and sessions, exhibitors and some of the coolest superhero merchandise for you to choose from. If you’re nerding out already, know that this isn’t all. The comic con this year will have comic artist Peter Nguyen (Black Widow, Catwoman, Avengers); creator,writer and letterer John Layman (Cyclops, Detective Comics, Godzilla); and Declan Shalvey (Nick Fury: Post Prologue, Deadpool) as the special international guests this season. If you’re a Game of Thrones fan, you can also get a chance to meet actor Vladimir Furdik, who plays the menacing Night King in the popular series.

“I’m excited to announce that we are back with the 8th edition of the fest this December to make it the best weekend of the year for the pop culture fans and geeks in the city. Like each year, we have a bunch of awesome experiences, activities, meet-ups, panels this time around as well, while fans will have a chance to rub shoulders with guests from India and aboard. In addition, we also have several immersive panel discussions with some of the most regarded names from the world of comic book publishing, including artists, illustrators, and writers,” says Karan Kalra of Comic Con India.

For cosplayers eager to visit the comic con, this year will continue the tradition of a cosplay contest where fans can come dressed up as their favourite comic, superhero or gaming characters. Each contestant stands the chance to win a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each day, and winners of the contest will automatically enter the running to represent India at the Crown World Championship of Cosplay in Chicago, too.

Hyped up?

Catch It Live

What: Delhi Comic Con

Where: NSIC Grounds, Okhla

When: December 7-9

Timings:11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC Metro Station on the Violet line



Interact with the author on Twitter @Darkequinox24

First Published: Nov 25, 2018 12:25 IST