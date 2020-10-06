e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Egyptian artist crafts pictures with salt

Egyptian artist crafts pictures with salt

Cairo Egyptian artist Hany Genedy focuses as he carefully pours white salt onto a black surface to create an image of actor Al Pacino.

art-and-culture Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:52 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Reuters
Genedy experimented with materials such as leaves and money before settling on a substance he says is versatile and cheap - salt.
Genedy experimented with materials such as leaves and money before settling on a substance he says is versatile and cheap - salt.(Reuters)
         

Cairo Egyptian artist Hany Genedy focuses as he carefully pours white salt onto a black surface to create an image of actor Al Pacino.

Genedy experimented with materials such as leaves and money before settling on a substance he says is versatile and cheap - salt.

Genedy, who crafts images of Egyptian and international celebrities and landmarks, says he thinks only a handful of artists worldwide use the mineral.

Surrounded by assorted colours of salt in his home studio in a village in the Nile Delta province of Sharqia, the 24-year-old says he developed a secret technique to fix his images.

“At first it took me four or five hours to make a picture with salt then I had to erase it, but later I had the idea of looking for a way to preserve these works,” he said.

“After several attempts I was able to find a way to fix the pictures,” Genedy said, adding some of his salt works have been hanging on the wall for more than three years.

He makes a small income from selling paintings, but hopes his salt art will win recognition in Cairo and internationally.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs RR: MI beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs
IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs RR: MI beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
Watch: Lion in middle of road in Gujarat, caught on camera by forest guard
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In