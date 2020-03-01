Exhibit showcasing Christian Louboutin’s iconic creations opens in Paris

art-and-culture

An exhibit showcasing Christian Louboutin’s iconic creations, will offer visitors an immersive experience into his imagination at the Palais de la Porte Dorée in Paris.

Curated by Olivier Gabet, Director of the Musee Des Arts Decoratifs, it will be the largest ever exhibition dedicated to the iconic footwear designer from the 26th of February to 26th July, 2020.

Designed as an invitation to discover Louboutin’s rich universe, the unprecedented show will explore every facet of his multi-referential work.

Born in the 12th district of Paris, close to the Palais de la Porte Dorée, Christian Louboutin was fascinated from an early age by it’s architectural beauty and ornamental richness, which was one of the earliest influences feeding his love of art and applied arts. It was here, a masterpiece of Art-deco, that a young Christian Louboutin noticed a sign forbidding visitors to wear high heeled shoes. This sign subsequently inspired the iconic Pigalle shoe which he has since reinvented time and time again.

The exhibition showcases the designer’s vision through a series of 11 chapters dedicated to key inspirations as well as a selection of significant artworks from his personal collection and loans from public collections. A large selection of his finest creations from shoes to sketches are displayed, many of which have never been exhibited before. The exhibition also features new pieces, especially created by artists who are particularly important to the designer: the New Zealand multimedia artist Lisa Reihana, the Pakistani artist Imran Qureshi, the British designer duo Whitaker Malem and the Spanish choreographer Blanca Li, as well as past collaborations with artists including the director and photographer David Lynch.

The internationally renowned footwear designer is a key figure in the fashion world and this exhibit is an inroad into his creative genius.

