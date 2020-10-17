e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Art and Culture / Fun for fun’s sake: Artist seeks to lift gloom with London installation

Fun for fun’s sake: Artist seeks to lift gloom with London installation

Artist Amy Broch’s playful art installation in the heart of London aims to create a “joy bomb” as an antidote to tough times.

art-and-culture Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 15:16 IST
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
London
Broch, 38, who lost her husband to ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) in May, wanted to create “fun for fun’s sake” in a time of uncertainty amid the pandemic and personal trauma.
Broch, 38, who lost her husband to ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) in May, wanted to create “fun for fun’s sake” in a time of uncertainty amid the pandemic and personal trauma.(Reuters)
         

Artist Amy Broch’s playful art installation in the heart of London aims to create a “joy bomb” as an antidote to tough times.

In a ground floor window at a pop-up installation opposite the famous Claridge’s hotel, the brightly coloured exhibit has caught the attention of locals, passers-by and those who work nearby.

Two people wearing furry animal masks stand in the window amid pink and blue toys and balloons and wave and gesticulate at passers by. Any interaction adheres to social distancing rules as Britain deals with a surge in coronavirus cases.

Broch, 38, who lost her husband to ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) in May, wanted to create “fun for fun’s sake” in a time of uncertainty amid the pandemic and personal trauma.

“This is my joy bomb, it’s my gift to London after this tumultuous year so far. I have also had a very tumultuous year, I recently became a widow. So corona (virus) was almost the highlight of my year, not the low point,” she said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
IPL 2020 Live Score: Ben Stokes falls, Royals one down
IPL 2020 Live Score: Ben Stokes falls, Royals one down
Under 800,000 active cases in India for 1st time, experts have a word of caution
Under 800,000 active cases in India for 1st time, experts have a word of caution
In his speech, Nawaz Sharif takes on Imran Khan
In his speech, Nawaz Sharif takes on Imran Khan
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
MI vs KKR Review and RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs KKR Review and RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In