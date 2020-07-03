His Holiness the Dalai Lama XIV 85th birthday: Teachings and quotes to find inner strength and happiness

Revered and idolised around the world, spiritual leader HH the Dalai Lama transcends all barriers of religion, language. On July 6, the esteemed leader is turning 85 and his followers have lined up global celebrations. His followers shall be dedicating him the ‘Year of Gratitude’ where His Holiness’ teachings and lifework will be promoted and celebrated. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, however, these celebrations will be held virtually.

His Holiness Dalai Lama XIV, Tenzin Gyatso, describes himself as a simple Buddhist monk. At the age of two, the child named Lhamo Dhondup, was recognised as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama, Thubten Gyatso. The Dalai Lamas are believed to be incarnations of Avalokiteshvara or Chenrezig, the Bodhisattva of Compassion and the patron saint of Tibet. Bodhisattvas are realised beings inspired by a wish to attain Buddhahood and serve the greater good.

Dalai Lama XIV began his religious education at age 6, and by age 16 assumed his role as the political leader of Tibet. In 1950, after China’s invasion of Tibet and the subsequent uprising against Beijing’s rule in 1959, the Dalai Lama fled to the Himalayan town of Dharamshala, India, where he has lived in exile ever since. The 14th Dalai Lama has been the spiritual leader of Tibet for more than 75 years.

The Dalai Lama has devoted his life towards the pursuit of humanitarian and environmental causes, global peace, and a lot more. He has authored many bestselling books including The Art of Happiness, The Book of Joy and many others, and has been felicitated with numerous honours including the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.

“Every day, think as you wake up, today I am fortunate to be alive, I have a precious human life, I am not going to waste it. I am going to use all my energies to develop myself, to expand my heart out to others; to achieve enlightenment for the benefit of all beings. I am going to have kind thoughts towards others, I am not going to get angry or think badly about others. I am going to benefit others as much as I can,” HH says in one of his teachings.

In conversation with acclaimed writer Pico Iyer as part of the Jaipur Literature Festival’s Brave New World series, His Holiness highlighted the importance of investigating the source of positive and negative emotions, and transform the human mind through reasoning.

On finding inner strength, the Dalai Lama says, “When we meet real tragedy in life, we can react in two ways--either by losing hope and falling into self-destructive habits, or by using the challenge to find our inner strength.”

Read on for more quotes by His Holiness ahead of his 85th birthday and feel inspired as you make an honest effort of getting through every day.

“Happiness is not something ready made. It comes from your own actions.”

“Love is the absence of judgment.”

“My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness.”

“Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them, humanity cannot survive.”

“Silence is sometimes the best answer”

“Choose to be optimistic, it feels better.”

“Remember that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck.”

“People take different roads seeking fulfillment and happiness. Just because they’re not on your road doesn’t mean they’ve gotten lost.”

The Dalai Lama shall be releasing an album of mantras set to music to mark his 85th birthday. Titled Inner World, the album consists of 11 tracks that will have the Dalai Lama recite sacred mantras and teachings along with accompanying music performed on over 30 instruments. This release also coincides with the 7-day global meditation week.

