Love lists? You’ll love these books that celebrate them

art-and-culture

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 19:38 IST

Schott’s Original Miscellany: In the 1990s, British photographer Ben Schott’s Christmas cards usually featured graphics about his professional accomplishments. In 2002, he expanded them into info-booklets with industry data. Then he added trivia-based lists: wine-bottle sizes, unusual phobias. The card-booklet eventually became a limited-run book, which became a collectible, which got a larger print run, became a bestseller and is now a trilogy that’s sold 2 million copies. The book is less a guide and more a fun romp through the groupings that make up our world.

The Checklist Manifesto: This slim book by surgeon and author Atul Gawande shows how lists can save the lives of patients and flight passengers. It distinguishes between errors of ignorance and ineptitude, and shows how repeating a set of steps prevents avoidable disaster. And how interconnected to-do lists help industries uncomplicate long-term projects. Of course, sticking to a list matters, but designing one that works matters first of all.

Grocerylists.org: Bill Keaggy picked up a discarded shopping list at an American supermarket in 1997, and wondered what kind of life that list-maker had. He kept posting new grocery lists as he found them. He now has more than 4,000. Lots of people love onions, mayonnaise is hard to spell, as is banana. The site has a free PDF called the Ultimatest Grocery List to help with your supply run. You can also see the lists and his commentary in his 2007 book, Milk Eggs Vodka: Grocery Lists Lost & Found.

The Infinity of Lists: Philosopher Umberto Eco’s book-length illustrated 2009 essay looks at how Western culture — art, music, literature, ideas — stands upon a network of descriptive and prescriptive lists. This isn’t a book that will help you get your boss’s job. It’s a meditation on how recording and itemising our world has made us view it differently. A list has an irresistible magic, Eco says.

Listellany: It calls itself a Miscellany of Very British Top Tens. And the 2014 book is indeed quite British. It’s a compilation that columnist John Rentoul crowdsourced in the Independent on Sunday. Which books do most people buy but never read? Which ’60s bands are overrated? Which car names sound stupidest? Which villains should have been heroes?

Lists: To-dos, Illustrated Inventories, Collected Thoughts, and Other Artists’ Enumerations from the Collections of the Smithsonian Museum. The lists in this 2010 book read like mini-biographies of several notable American artists. They aim to reveal a bit more about the makers’ habits and decision-making processes than we commonly knew. Picasso made lists, Jackson Pollock did too.

@ListsofNote: Like the popular Twitter account @LettersOfNote (which features famous letters), only listier. Douglas Adams has a five-point plan on How to Leave the Planet. Dorothy Parker has a worrisome number of poems that begin with I Hate. An 1890 list of annoying kinds of people is strangely relevant in 2021. And Shaun Usher, who compiles the lists on Twitter and Instagram, curates them masterfully.

List Cultures: A slightly more academic read from Canadian communications scholar William Young, this 2017 book considers the documenting of facts, instructions, hierarchies and ideas from Mesopotamia and 15th century Italian bookkeeping all the way down to listicles. Young views lists as modes of communication and examines all they can tell us centuries after they were composed. He also breaks down BuzzFeed’s listicles, which collect data on user habits to generate even more viral content. The site itself is a masterlist that’s constantly updating itself.