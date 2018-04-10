 Mural at Cincinnati Zoo to feature its famous hippo Fiona, a social media sensation | art and culture | Hindustan Times
Mural at Cincinnati Zoo to feature its famous hippo Fiona, a social media sensation

Fiona has already inspired children’s books, clothing, stuffed animals and a variety of themed food and drink products.

art and culture Updated: Apr 10, 2018 10:12 IST
Fiona, a Nile hippopotamus plays in her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.
Fiona, a Nile hippopotamus plays in her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.(AP)

Fiona the hippo — already the inspiration for a line of beer, T-shirts and an ice cream flavour — will soon be the subject of a large mural at the Cincinnati Zoo.

ArtWorks and the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden say they will produce a mural this summer to honour the premature Nile hippopotamus that captured hearts on social media. It will be the latest in a variety of tributes to Fiona, who was born six weeks early in January 2017.

Fiona has inspired children’s books, clothing, stuffed animals and a variety of themed food and drink products. ArtWorks often chooses to honour celebrities, animals and celebrity animals in its public art mural program famous to Cincinnati.

