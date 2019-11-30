e-paper
New ‘mindful experiential’ festival to focus on need for eco-conscious lifestyle

The inaugural edition of ‘Oasis Fest’, organised by fashion and lifestyle brand Vajor, will be held on December 7-8 at 1 AQ in Mehrauli.

Press Trust of India
Bringing together art, music, fashion, home decor, and cuisines, a new ‘mindful experiential’ festival will shine the spotlight on the need for an eco-conscious lifestyle.

The inaugural edition of ‘Oasis Fest’, organised by fashion and lifestyle brand Vajor, will be held on December 7-8 at 1 AQ in Mehrauli here. Organisers said the event is “a celebration of a conscious lifestyle mindfully curated for an eco-conscious tribe”.

“The fest aims to originate a lively experience that beckons people to gather around and indulge in a multitude of immersive conversations, shopping, workshops, music and more to create, cultivate and to collaborate.

 “It is a collective where people will be able to indulge in rich artistry workshops, witness and participate in meaningful panel discussions, shop from a flea of mindful brands and relive the modern bohemian lifestyle in full bloom,” they said in a statement. During the course of two days of the festival, art and craft as well as food workshops like “A Crafty Knotty Affair”, “A Clayful Date”, “Mindful Eating” will be organised alongside panel discussions.

Storytelling sessions by travelers and writers, insightful slam poetry around climate change and immersive music by various indie artistes are also part of the line-up.

“The purpose this fest is to get the bohemian and eco-conscious community at one place and witness a flux of ideas, imagination, creativity and conversations,” organisers said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

