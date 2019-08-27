No director, no rehearsals and no set. See Sumeet Vyas in this bizarre play where he gets the script 30 minutes before the show

art-and-culture

A theatre production takes months and at times, years to take shape and be ready for the world to experience it. The same applies on the performers. The drama, the methodology, the characters, the mood, everything takes time and a process.

Actors that are part of a theatre production take months to prepare for a play and learn its dialogues. There are readings, rehearsals and feedback sessions that go on for hours on end. Which is why it is difficult to digest that there is a play titled White Rabbit Red Rabbit, for which the script shall be handed to the actor only 30 minutes before showtime.

Sumeet Vyas will be playing the lead role in White Rabbit Red Rabbit.

White Rabbit Red Rabbit was written by Nassim Soleimanpour, an Iranian playwright who during its conception (2010) had been barred from travelling outside Iran because he had refused compulsory military service. Suicide, censorship and betrayal are some of the themes explored in Soleimanpour’s production, drawing on experiences from his own life. It was only in 2013 that he was granted a passport. It was then at the Brisbane Powerhouse, Australia, during the Delhi Theatre Festival that he saw his play for the first time.

White Rabbit Red Rabbit is part of the Delhi Theatre Festival, which is taking place from August 30- September 1, and shall be held at Pearey Lal Bhavan on August 31, with Sumeet Vyas playing the lead role. The play, which has been performed in over 25 languages over the world, will depend a lot on Sumeet’s performance and how he shall react to the script. The absurdist play will see Sumeet interacting with the audience and also calling some of them on stage.

An actor can only perform this play once in their lifetime, and if they’ve seen it before then they aren’t allowed to be a part of it. Soleimanpour also addresses the audience through the actor, and also gives his email address, asking them to mail him. He promises he will reply, “If I’m alive.”

Pankaj Kapur will be seen in Dreamz-Sehar and Dopehri.

Naseerudin Shah will be seen in the play Einstein.

“I was approached by the organisers of Delhi Theatre Festival to do the play. A lot of my friends and contemporaries like Ali Fazal and Atul Kumar have performed the play and I had heard a great deal about it. So I immediately said yes to the opportunity to come to Delhi and perform,” said Sumeet.

But isn’t he nervous about being in front of an audience without any preparation or script lines?

“I’m really nervous but excited too. It is because of the nature of this play that the actor’s personality comes out on stage and I’m looking forward to seeing what I will be able to do with it. Initially, I wasn’t aware that Naseer saab, Pankaj saab, Rajat Kapoor, Vinay Pathak and others would be part of this fest. These are all individuals who I have admired and worshipped, so that does make me nervous,” he said.

As far as movies and web series go, Sumeet has a lot to look forward to, as he is part of the movie, Made In China which is releasing in September, starring Rajkumar Rao, Mouni Roy, Boman Irani and Paresh Rawal. Sumeet will also be seen in The Verdict, a series by Alt Balaji, also be releasing in September where he will be portraying the role of lawyer Ram Jethmalani.

