Online magic: Dive into the world of Harry Potter on Google Arts & Culture

The last book in the Harry Potter series by J K Rowling was released in 2007, but the fandom for the fantasy fiction has refused to wane out even a decade later.

Keeping the memories of the tale that shaped almost every 90’s kid’s childhood, a special exhibition by The British Library -- “Harry Potter: A History of Magic” can now be viewed online with Google Arts & Culture.

The exhibition that features Harry Potter artifacts, including original sketches by Rowling as well as illustrations by Jim Kay, are part of The British Library collections on the application.

“The British Library exhibit has proven that interest in magic is a real global phenomenon, and has fascinated people for thousands of years,” says Julian Harrison, lead curator for Medieval Historical Manuscripts and “Harry Potter: A History of Magic”.

She adds that the library was “thrilled” that its exhibition can now be accessed by fans across the globe, who can dive in and discover the history of magic through the eyes of Harry Potter.

From taking a Herbology class with Culpepper’s Herbal, to Rowling’s original sketch of the Hogwarts’ grounds, with her meticulous notes; from the original synopsis of the first Harry Potter book, to exploring The Ripley Scroll, which describes how to make the fabled Philosopher’s Stone, the exhibition is a treasure trove for Potterheads.

A 360-degree tour of the Divination Room is also on offer. Other exhibits include medieval manuscripts, precious printed books and Chinese oracle bones to explore magical traditions, from the making of potions to the harvesting of poisonous plants, and from the study of the night sky to the uses of unicorns. 15 online exhibits will also be available in six languages - English, Spanish, French, German, Hindi and Brazilian Portuguese.

