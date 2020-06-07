Peek-a-book

art-and-culture

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:26 IST

It has been a while since lockdowns have been imposed across countries around the world. The unprecedented arrival of Covid-19 has confined even the most powerful of men and women to their homes. But what about work? Work refuses to cave even in the confines of four walls. Be it serious parliamentary meetings or insightful interviews, through video calling, personalities from around the world have chosen to present themselves strategically in front of their bookshelves. And it was only fair that netizens decided to decode what’s on their shelf. Here’s what they found.

Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended a parliamentary session through video call during the initial days of lockdown in April. One of the first things netizens pointed out was a collection of Doris Kearns Goodwin. Goodwin is known for her biographies of presidents and Prime Ministers, loved by the world. Trudeau, might just make it to her list, after his term. Other books identified were John Duffy’s Fights of Our Lives: Elections, Leadership and the Making of Canada, and Chantal Hébert’s French Kiss.

Mira Nair

The Monsoon Wedding filmmaker’s wide bookshelf boasts of everything Bollywood and a few classics, too. A copy of Paris and Bollywood, from what we can judge photo books, are also visible. Nair is a known bibliophile who has adapted The Namesake, Vanity Fair, The Reluctant Fundamentalist and Queen of Katwe, into films. She’s also adapted The Suitable Boy into a TV show.

Prince Charles and Camilla

Prince Charles’ bookshelf boasts of an envious collection of Dick Frances crime thrillers. His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, on a video call, revealed her fondness for her Harry Potter collection, and she can be believed for her words, for the collection is quite visible in the background.