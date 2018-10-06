Sabrina by Nick Drnaso: The first-ever graphic novel in the running for Man Booker Prize 2018

Graphic novels have long been considered to be majorly about superheroes fighting their cause and saving the world in their own way. This is the first time in the history of the Man Booker awards that a graphic novel has been nominated in the category. Created by Nick Drnaso, the novel, namely Sabrina, marks a breakthrough in the legacy of this literary award ceremony.

Here are the top five interesting things to know about Nick Drnaso’s Sabrina:

1) Nick Drnaso, a 29-year-old cartoonist and illustrator of Sabrina, got the idea of the book about four years ago when he was battling his own issues and had somewhat become a recluse.

2) Drnaso envisioned most of the visuals and interiors during a trip he had made to Colorado to visit a friend. He eventually ended up creating the setting for the novel where two friends reconnect after a tragedy.

3) Sabrina tells the story of a missing girl, who is probably dead by the time Drnaso chalks out the story of her disappearance and subsequent tragedy.

4) The story is masterfully told while highlighting the protagonist, Teddy’s loss, and how this tragedy becomes a source of gleeful schadenfreude for social media addicts, conspiracy theorists, people spreading fake news, or just those who are bored and need an apt pastime to while their time.

5) The cartoonist was previously awarded the LA Times Book Prize for Best Graphic Novel for his debut graphic novel, Beverly.

Sabrina by Nick Drnaso (Twitter)

According to www.themanbookerprize.com, the judges said, “Given the changing shape of fiction, it was only a matter of time before a graphic novel was included on the Man Booker longlist. Sabrina makes demands on the reader in precisely the way all good fiction does...”

Only time will tell what lies in store for this humane storytelling and the way the characters have been treated through Drnaso’s skill and talent.

