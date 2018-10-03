Shuffle Your Playlist: This week’s top 15 tracks on the chart

What have you been listening to on your commute to work? If the stress of daily life has been bogging you down, put on those headphones and time travel with the musical notes. always use music to turn the feeling around. It’s a well-known fact now that stress is silent killer and hence it’s important to know the counter-attack for a relatively unknown ailment such as this. While there are regular and essential important measures like exercise, meditation, yoga to begin reduce the cortisol levels in the body, music too plays an equally important role in aiding stress-relief and happier minds, hence healthier hearts. Technically speaking, we use music to soothe, psych up, sadden, cheer each other up, woo someone and much more.

Got a song stuck in your head but it’s not on your playlist yet? Here are some suggestions that you could consider adding onto for your go-to playlist!

1. Just Got Paid by Sigala, Ella Eyre, Meghan Trainor ft. French Montana

2. Honey by Robyn

3. In My Feelings by Drake

4. Girls Like You by Maroon 5 (feat. Cardi B)

5. Lucid Dreams by Juice WRLD

6. One Kiss by Calvin Harris (with DuaLipa)

7. Solo by Clean Bandit (feat. Demi Lovato)

8. Rise by Jonas Blue

9. Back To You by Selena Gomez

10. Charcoal Baby by Blood Orange

11. This Feeling by The Chainsmokers ft. Kelsea Ballerini

12. Remedy by Alesso

13. Shallow (A Star Is Born) by Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper

14. Head Above Water by Avril Lavigne

15. Killshot by Eminem

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 13:12 IST