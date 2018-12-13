Sonu Nigam and Hariharan come together for a fund raiser

Earlier this month Rehmatein was back with its sixth edition. The event saw Sonu Nigam and Hariharan headline it with an 18 piece orchestra set up. Organised by Sangeetam Charitable Trust and hosted by E-Bizz Entertainment Pvt Ltd at Shanmukhanand Hall, Sion Mumbai, the event saw a full house concert.

Hariharan, Saurabh Daftary and Leslie Lewis

Hariharan and Sonu Nigam sang all their major super hit songs for audience and guest. Padam Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan , Padamshri Anup Jalota , Talat Aziz, Salim Merchant, Jaspinder Narula, Leslie Lewis and Yogesh Lakhani of Bright Outdoor attended the concert.

Sonu Nigam with Saurabh Daftary

The trust, co-founded by Saurabh Daftary, has been extending financial aide to the artists of the music fraternity over the last decade and over the last five year via Rehmatein. While in the first year they presented an amount of 5 lakh to the living legends of our industry Khayyam Saab and Rajendra Mehta, in the second year Rehmatein gave medical insurance cover to as many as 20 musicians. In their third, fourth and fifth year they gave medical aide and insurance cover to over 100 musicians. However, this time around Rehmatein 6 will be contributing to the Kerala relief fund.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 18:15 IST