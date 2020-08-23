Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell’s statue vandalized in Seattle

art-and-culture

A life-sized statue of Grunge-Heavy metal band Soundgarden’s frontman Chris Cornell has been vandalized outside the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle.

The statue was covered with white paint or a similar substance on Thursday. The museum officials are in the process of assessing the damage, according to which the statue will be restored.

“We are deeply pained by this act targeting the memory of a beloved artist in Seattle and around the world,” museum officials said in a statement.

Chris Cornell was a leader of the grunge movement with Seattle-based Soundgarden group that won critical and commercial acclaim.

He was best-known as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the rock bands Soundgarden and Audioslave.

Fell On Black Days, Burden In My Hand, Black Hole Sun are some of the chartbusters by Soundgarden.

Cornell died by suicide in 2017 following a performance in Detroit. He was 52.

The statue at the Museum of Pop Culture was commissioned by his wife, Vicky Cornell, and unveiled in 2018. It shows the singer performing with his Gibson guitar.

In an Instagram post, Vicky Cornell wrote that she and her children were “heartbroken” by the vandalism.

“The statue is not only art, but a tribute to Chris, his incomparable musical legacy and everything that he stood for.”

Set amid the backdrop of the Space Needle, and easily accessible from downtown Seattle, the Museum of Pop Culture was designed by internationally acclaimed architect Frank O. Gehry. It opened for public 20 years ago in the year 2000.

-- with AP inputs

