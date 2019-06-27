Success and fame are two different things: Aditi Dravid

Actor Aditi Dravid recently won an award for her lyrics in the song, Jhilmil (sung by Salim Merchant, composed by Saii-Piyush), and also, her concept of the short film, Virangana, has been selected for screening at a local film festival in Paris, France.

Having started her artistic journey 18 years ago, by learning Bharatanatyam, Aditi went on to explore theatre television, music and more. The Puneite is currently seen as Tulasa, in a show based on the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar. “I have always been inclined towards creativity. Dance was the first step and then, I explored experimental theatre. Eventually, I understood that I enjoy the process of being in a creative space, be it dance, writing, acting and direction,” says Aditi.

Aditi has been involved in experimental theatre for 10 years now. However, music happened more recently for her. She says, “It was during the dance drama, Mrugadarpan, when Saiprasad from Saii-Piyush duo, suggested that I write a poem for a sequence. It turned out well and fit in perfectly. That is where the romance with lyrics began. I went on to write for a few films, and also for music composers, Avdhoot Gupte and Adarsh Shinde.”

The actor admits that theatre helped build a strong base for her career so far. She shares that dance was basically acting without words. “Dance is all about expressing through your eyes, and body. I used that experience, put words in it and delivered the same while acting. While performing experimental theatre, I travelled to Europe, Singapore and Dubai. These initial travels played a big role. It helped me understand the process better,” says the 27-year-old actor.

Aditi realises that creativity cannot be confined to a certain art form

Having explored several mediums, Aditi realises that creativity cannot be confined to a certain art form. She considers herself fortunate enough to be able to dabble between theatre, dance and television. “I have observed that nowadays, people achieve fame overnight. It may be a good thing, I have nothing against that. However, I feel that it is important to have gone through a process. Success and fame are two different things. It is the journey that counts, and what you have learnt through that journey,” she adds.

Aditi says that initially, people would frown at those who were involved in more than one medium. But now, it is a good thing to be a jack of all trades. “There is so much competition. Luck definitely plays a vital role, however, you should have the talent to help you ahead too,” she concludes.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 16:08 IST