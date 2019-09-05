Teacher’s Day 2019: Motivational and inspirational quotes to share on Facebook, WhatsApp

art-and-culture

Teacher’s Day, celebrated with much fervour all across schools, colleges, and educational institutions in India, falls on September 5. Students put up special performances, plays and host elaborate shows for their beloved teachers to make them feel special on their day. It is believed that when Dr Radhakrishnan assumed the Presidential office, former students of his came to visit him and requested him if they could celebrate his birthday with them. Dr Radhakrishnan instead suggested that it would be a great honour for him if people observed September 5 as Teachers’ Day each year.

He has famously said, “the true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.”

Indeed, teachers are inspirational, teachers are wise, and they’re one of the first mentors in a child’s life. It’s highly possible that we all have that one teacher in our life who has given you some grounded advice that still comes in handy in different ways. Ever found yourself comparing any onscreen characters to the ones we have met in real-life? Say Robin Williams as the inspirational professor in Dead Poets’ Society who taught about seizing the day and living life to the fullest or Shah Rukh Khan in Mohabbatein who was part-teacher, part-friend to his students teaching the importance of music and love in order to live a fulfilling life. It’s hard to forget the hard taskmaster in JK Simmons from Whiplash or the warm-hearted Aamir Khan in Taare Zameen Par who melted even the coldest of hearts.

One of our favourites, to this day remains the epitome of kindness, Professor Dumbledore whose guidance and magical backing helped Harry see the truth about his existence and find his true purpose. He spoke about the choices we make in book (and movie) number 2 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, “It is not our abilities that show what we truly are... it is our choices.” Finally, there always will be Master Yoda who believes “Do, or do not. There is no try.”

Here are a few quotes and messages you can share with your favourite teachers to bring a smile on their faces, this Teacher’s Day:

* I have found guidance, discipline, love and friendship all in one person. Thank you dearest teacher for all your life lessons.

* You led me towards the path I should follow in life, opened my mind, touched my heart and soul. Thank you for all your guidance.

* You accepted the challenge to teach me, I accepted the challenge to learn, and hence we made a great team. Thank you for everything!

* Teachers inspire hope, ignite imagination and instill the love of learning.

* Dearest teacher, you have pure love for teaching and I have entire love for learning. Thank you for fuelling my passion.

* Thank you for bearing with all those questions. You have taught me important life lessons I’ll always cherish.

* You are my role model, my most favourite teacher. May every child be blessed with a teacher just like you.

* Everyone needs a push to kickstart their lives. I owe it to my favorite teacher for their unflinching support and unwavering patience.

* A good teacher teaches from the heart.

* You are the first mentor I’ve known, my friend, and my helping hand. Thank you for guiding me towards the right path.

* May you always inspire all the coming generations, as you have always inspired me.

Here are a few famous quotes by world leaders who continue to inspire us day on day:

* “Creativity is the key to success in the future, and primary education is where teachers can bring creativity in children at that level.” - APJ Abdul Kalam

* “The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing.” - Albert Einstein

* “Intelligence plus character – that is a goal of true education.” - Martin Luther King Jr.

* “Learning is the only thing the mind never exhausts, never fears, and never regrets.” - Leonardo da Vinci

* “Education is the ability to listen to almost anything without losing your temper or your self-confidence.” - Robert Frost

* “You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.” - Swami Vivekananda

