Teacher’s Day 2019: Facts about Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s life

more-lifestyle

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:28 IST

Every year on September 5, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary is celebrated in India as Teacher’s Day. Dr. Radhakrishnan was India’s second President and a renowned teacher. But that was not all; he was also a scholar, diplomat and philosopher.

Dr. Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888 in Tirrutani, a town in Tamil Nadu. He grew up to be a great teacher and was respected a lot by his students. When he became the President of India, some of his students met him, asking for his consent to commemorate his birthday with a celebration; however, he said that he would feel proud if September 5 is celebrated as Teacher’s Day.

On Teacher’s Day, we tell you some interesting facts about this great human being:

1. Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was the first Vice President of India from 1952-1962 and the second President of India from 1962-1967.

2. When he was leaving Mysore University to join the University of Calcutta, his students took him from Mysore University to the station in a carriage which had been decorated with flowers.

3. He had also held the position of Vice Chancellor at Andhra University (1931-1936) and Benaras Hindu University (1939-1948). At Delhi University he was the Chancellor from 1953-1962.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan with the Turkish Counselor Ecoinki at the Hotel Ambassador, New Delhi on the occasion of the Turkish National Day.

4. As Vice President, he had to preside over the Rajya Sabha sessions. If debates seemed to be getting out of hand, he was known to intervene by quoting Sanskrit slokas to calm everyone.

5. Dr. Radhakrishnan was appointed a Knight Bachelor in 1931.

6. Dr. Radhakrishnan was elected Fellow of the British Academy in 1938 and the Bharat Ratna in 1954.

7. He received the Templeton Prize in 1975 and donated the full amount to Oxford University.

8. In his memory, the Oxford University started the Radhakrishnan Chevening Scholarships and the Radhakrishnan Memorial Award.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 10:00 IST