Teachers’ Day 2019: Here are the five best gift ideas for your guru

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 10:46 IST

Students from all educational institutes, be it schools, colleges or universities across India, celebrate and appreciate their gurus on September 5, which is when India celebrates Teachers’ Day. Teachers’ Day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of India’s second President, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Dr Radhakrishnan was a staunch believer of education, other than being the first Vice President and second President of India, he also made many notable contributions to the field of Psychology. In 1917, his first book, The Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore, got the world’s eyeballs on Indian philosophy. He also taught Eastern Religions and Ethics at Oxford University between 1936 and 1952. He was also the Vice Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University and Andhra Pradesh University.

Dr Radhakrishnan received other notable honours like his knighthood in 1931, the Bharat Ratna, which is the highest civilian honour and multiple Nobel Award nominations. It is believed that when Dr Radhakrishnan assumed the Presidential office, some of his former students came to visit him and requested to celebrate his birthday with them. To which Dr Radhakrishnan replied that he would be honoured if people observed September 5 as Teachers’ Day instead.

Teachers Day is the day when the students pamper their teachers and shower them with love and attention. Performances and dances are organised, no books are opened and no classes are taught on this day. So if you have a teacher who you absolutely adore and wish to make them feel special, here are the best gifting options for your beloved guru:

*Getting them a stylish bag that they can use will always be a good idea

*Teachers are always taking notes, so why not get your teacher a cool leather bound diary?

*The essentials of a classroom are the teacher,the students, the blackboard and chalk. So why not gift your teacher an electronic tablet that doubles as a portable chalkboard?

*It may be played out, but a pen is the best gift for your teacher, especially if you already got them the diary.

And if you want to play it safe, chocolates are the best option to gift to your teacher on Teachers’ Day.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 10:46 IST