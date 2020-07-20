e-paper
The cat is out of 'The Hat': Singer Ed Sheeran rumoured to be mysterious Suffolk artist

The cat is out of ‘The Hat’: Singer Ed Sheeran rumoured to be mysterious Suffolk artist

The people of Suffolk are in a frenzy, trying to figure out if ‘The Hat’ is actually the famous musician and Suffolk resident, Ed Sheeran.

art-and-culture Updated: Jul 20, 2020 12:24 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jahnavi Gupta
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jahnavi Gupta
Hindustan Times, Delhi
New creative outlet for Ed Sheeran as he takes a break after his World Tour.
New creative outlet for Ed Sheeran as he takes a break after his World Tour. (Instagram @teddysphotos)
         

For months now, the people of Suffolk have been wondering about the mysterious street artist, ‘The Hat’, who leaves their artwork outside of businesses, pubs and cafés for people to find and donate to charity. Recent updates have led people to speculate that ‘The Hat’ is indeed the singer and songwriter, Ed Sheeran, who is a resident of Suffolk.

The rumours started when a lot of the artwork started showing up near his house and the surrounding cafés, etc. In an Instagram post, Ed Sheeran shared his artwork, claiming that after the Divide World Tour he needed a different creative outlet for a while. The style of art that ‘The Hat’ employs is very similar to what Ed Sheeran had shared on his Instagram post.

Even though the Shape of You singer’s spokesperson has denied that Ed Sheeran is the ‘Hat’, in an interview with Metro.co.uk, his fans and the residents of Suffolk are in a frenzy trying to figure out if he really is the mysterious artist. On the website created by ‘The Hat’, the elusive artist claims to be a 62-year-old man who has a newfound love of art.

Their art resembles that of the street artist Banksy and makes a point to highlight the social causes that are a source of grief in the country. Their personal style is that of flicking various complementary shades of paint on a canvas and arranging them in a manner that depicts a social cause.

A lot of their work also showcases how they see the pandemic taking over the world. In one particular piece, they use a white bust of a woman and pattern it with green, black and red, calling it ‘Infected’.

‘The Hat’ has sent a lot of their previous work for charity. Recently, there was a note posted on a piece of art, depicting UK’s plight and fight with coronavirus, from the artist claiming that the works of art belonged to the people of Butley and also went on to say, “In these difficult times of need I hope you will be able to raise funds for charities of your choice.” The note also mentions a website, whoisthehat.com, which hosts all of their works.

