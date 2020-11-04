When is Karwa Chauth 2020? Date, muhurat and city-wise moonrise time across India

art-and-culture

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 18:54 IST

Karwa Chauth is a major Hindu festival and this year it will take place today, November 4. The festival is observed by married women, predominantly in Northern India. On this day women fast from sunrise till sunset, without consuming even a drop of water, as prayer for the long lives of their husbands. They get dressed up, apply henna, chanting prayers. In some parts of India, women pass around Karvas or earthen pots among themselves. When the moon rises, they look at it through a sieve or its reflection in water. They then see their husbands through the sieve, after this they offer water to the moon. Then their husbands give them water and feed them food, breaking their fast. According to Drik Panchang, the Karwa Chauth puja muhurat is from 5:34 pm to 6:52 pm, and the Karwa Chauth vrat or fast or upavasa time is from 6:35 am to 8:12 pm. On November 4, the moon will rise at 8:12 pm. The Chaurthi Tithi will start at 3:24 am on November 4 and end at 5:14 am on November 5. Here are the city wise timings for moonrise:

Citywise Moonrise Time

Delhi: 08:12 PM

Mumbai: 08:52 PM

Hyderabad: 08:32 PM

Nashik: 08:46 PM

Vishakapatanam: 08:12 PM

Nagpur: 08:22 PM

Chennai: 08:33 PM

Pune: 08:49 PM

Indore: 08:32 PM

Bengaluru: 08:44 PM

Chandigarh: 08:09 PM

Kolkata: 07:40 PM

Thiruvananthapuram: 08:56 PM

Surat: 08:47 PM

Guwahati: 07:18 PM

Ahemadabad: 08:44 PM

Jalandhar: 08:12 PM

Srinagar: 08:08 PM

Ludhiana: 08:12 PM

Varanasi: 07:56 PM

Darbhanga: 07:42 PM

Raipur: 08:11 PM

Udaipur: 08:36 PM

Jaipur: 08:22 PM

Shimla: 08:06 PM

Kanpur: 08:04 PM

Bhopal: 08:24 PM

Patna: 07:47 PM

Amritsar: 08:14 PM

Prayagraj: 08:01 PM

(Source timeanddate.com and Drik Panchang)

