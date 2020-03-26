World Theatre Day 2020: Significance, history and famous quotes

art-and-culture

Every year on March 27, World Theatre Day is observed to generate awareness about the importance of theatre in our life.Theatre is an art form which comprises live performers, actors, props and more. Nowadays,however, with the advent of movie halls and platforms such as Netflix and Amazon, the importance of theatre is not the same as it used to be before.

The first plays took place in the Theatre of Dionysus, situated in the Acropolis in Athens during the beginning of the 5th century. However, theatres became so popular that they spread all over Greece.

In India, despite the popularity of multiplexes, theatres and other avenues of entertainment, theatre continues to thrive, through dramas, street plays and more, especially in the college circuit.

In 1961, the International Theatre Institute (ITI) proposed that there should be a day every year to celebrate the importance of theatre. Every year on this day, a certain message is spoken about by a renowned theatre performer.

The first message in 1962 was spoken by Jean Cocteau. ITI has more than 85 centers all over the world. On World Theatre Day, let’s look at some interesting quotes about theatre:

“All the world’s a stage and most of us are desperately unrehearsed.” – Seán O’Casey

“Theatre is a sacred space for actors. You are responsible; you are in the driving-seat.” –Greta Scacchi

“I regard the theatre as the greatest of all art forms, the most immediate way in which a human being can share with another the sense of what it is to be a human being.” ― Oscar Wilde

“I’m really very sorry for you all, but it’s an unjust world, and virtue is triumphant only in theatrical performances.” – W.S. Gilbert

“Happiness was useless to me. It was heartache that filled my purse. What happy man has need of Shakespeare?” – Jennifer Donnelly

