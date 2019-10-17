e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

At Satara rally, PM Modi says ‘be it Maharashtra or Haryana, people will punish Congress, NCP’

At Satara rally, PM Modi says ‘be it Maharashtra or Haryana, people will punish Congress, NCP’

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(ANI Photo )
         

At a poll rally in Maharashtra on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people will reject the Congress everywhere in the upcoming Assembly elections, be it Maharashtra or Haryana.

PM Modi, who is leading BJP’s campaign in the poll-bound states, said BJP will win a thumping majority in the assembly elections like they did during the Lok Sabha polls this year.

“Congress-NCP leaders are unable to understand the mood of the people. They were punished in the Lok Sabha elections. This time the people will give them harsher punishment,” Modi said at a rally in Maharashtra’s Satara.

The Prime Minister invoked Chhatrapati Shivaji and said his government had worked to strengthen the defence forces just like the Maratha king.“Those with evil designs will be given a befitting reply by the people,” Modi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Maharashtra and Haryana go to polls on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24.

On the criticism by the opposition over the abrogation of Article 370 that gave Jammu and Kashmir special status, PM Modi said “the entire Satara gets angry when these leaders spread false rumours and try to defame leaders like Veer Savarkar.”

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 16:25 IST

tags
top news
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
Like LS polls, Cong-NCP will be punished in Maharashtra, Haryana too: PM
Like LS polls, Cong-NCP will be punished in Maharashtra, Haryana too: PM
On Sitharaman’s barb, Manmohan Singh says ‘no comment’. Then a dart
On Sitharaman’s barb, Manmohan Singh says ‘no comment’. Then a dart
Want to go to Kashmir… I’ll arrange: PM’s jibe at Cong from Maharashtra
Want to go to Kashmir… I’ll arrange: PM’s jibe at Cong from Maharashtra
Indian-origin techie in US goes to cops with dead body, admits to killing 4
Indian-origin techie in US goes to cops with dead body, admits to killing 4
Ex-Pak captain compares Ganguly to leaders and freedom fighters from Bengal
Ex-Pak captain compares Ganguly to leaders and freedom fighters from Bengal
Ayodhya dispute: A saga that shaped history nears end
Ayodhya dispute: A saga that shaped history nears end
Watch: Made in India robots serve food in Odisha restaurant
Watch: Made in India robots serve food in Odisha restaurant
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land disputeHaryana elections 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News