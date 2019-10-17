At Satara rally, PM Modi says ‘be it Maharashtra or Haryana, people will punish Congress, NCP’

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:20 IST

At a poll rally in Maharashtra on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people will reject the Congress everywhere in the upcoming Assembly elections, be it Maharashtra or Haryana.

PM Modi, who is leading BJP’s campaign in the poll-bound states, said BJP will win a thumping majority in the assembly elections like they did during the Lok Sabha polls this year.

“Congress-NCP leaders are unable to understand the mood of the people. They were punished in the Lok Sabha elections. This time the people will give them harsher punishment,” Modi said at a rally in Maharashtra’s Satara.

The Prime Minister invoked Chhatrapati Shivaji and said his government had worked to strengthen the defence forces just like the Maratha king.“Those with evil designs will be given a befitting reply by the people,” Modi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Maharashtra and Haryana go to polls on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24.

On the criticism by the opposition over the abrogation of Article 370 that gave Jammu and Kashmir special status, PM Modi said “the entire Satara gets angry when these leaders spread false rumours and try to defame leaders like Veer Savarkar.”

