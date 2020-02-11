Babarpur Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting of votes underway, AAP’s Gopal Rai leads

assembly-elections

AAP candidate Gopal Rai, who won the Babarpur Assembly seat in 2015, takes an early lead in Delhi Assembly Election 2020. In 2015 Assembly Election, Rai contested from the same seat under AAP’s ticket. Then, he defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Naresh Gaur by the margin of 35,488 votes.

Just a few minutes back, Rai also took to Twitter to share a post about Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Written in Hindi, his translated tweet reads, “Arvind Kejriwal’s work for people of Delhi will bring victory for the party in the election.”

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government came to power in 2015 in Delhi. Now, after 5 years, the current government is going to complete its term on February 22, 2020. To select a new government, Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020. For 70 constituencies, including Babarpur, the polling was conducted in a single phase. Today, the counting of the votes is underway and the result is expected to be declared by afternoon.

Babarpur Assembly seat is located in the Shahdara district of Delhi and it falls under North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2015 Assembly elections, thirteen candidates contested for the seat. To select Babarpur’s MLA, around 66 per cent voters in the constituency exercised their franchise.

This year, ten candidates from different political parties are contesting for Babarpur Assembly seat. They are:

Anveeksha Jain - Indian National Congress

Naresh Gaur - Bharatiya Janata Party

Gopal Rai - Aam Aadmi Party

Zahid Ali - Nationalist Congress Party

Dharm Singh - Bahujan Samaj Party

Kali Ram - Peoples Party of India (Democratic)

Prince Kumar - Mazdoor Ekta Party

Sadeque Muniroddin Shaikh - Tipu Sultan Party

Jakir Chaudhary - Independent

Shivani Gaur – Independent

The sitting MLA of Babarpur, Gopal Rai (AAP) defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Naresh Gaur in 2015 Delhi assembly elections. While Rai secured 75,928 or 59.3 per cent of the votes, Gaur managed to garner 40,440 or 31.6 per cent of the votes. Rai defeated Gaur by a margin of 35,488 votes. Zakhir Khan of Indian National Congress grabbed the third spot with 9,916 votes.

