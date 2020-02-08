e-paper
Big relief for voters as polling booth in Sant Nagar installs mobile phone locker

The Sant Nagar polling booth was the only one among eight polling booths nearby that had a mobile locker facility.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 08, 2020 13:50 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The mobile phone locker used at a polling booth in south Delhi’s Sant Nagar.
The mobile phone locker used at a polling booth in south Delhi’s Sant Nagar.(Richa Banka/HT Photo)
         

Mobile phones are not allowed inside polling booths and voters have to leave them outside when they go in to vote which causes a lot of inconvenience.

On Saturday, as polling began in Delhi to elect a new Assembly, HT found that one polling booth in south Delhi’s Sant Nagar had a mobile locker for safe custody. The locker is manned by a poll official.

Voters with digital voter slips are allowed to take their mobile phones up to polling official using booth app. Mobile phones, however, have to be submitted after the scanning of the QR code by the poll official. The phones are kept in the locker till the voters return after casting their ballot.

The Sant Nagar polling booth was the only one among eight polling booths nearby that had a mobile locker facility.

The official manning it said could be the first time that such a locker facility has been used but he could not say how many other booths were using them.

Delhi recorded less than 15% voter turnout in the first three hours of polling on Saturday. Long queues of voters being seen outside many booths as the day progressed.

An electorate of over 1.47 crore will decide the fate of 672 candidates in 70 assembly constituencies. The contest is triangular among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), opposition BJP and the Congress.

Poll officials said 14.75 per cent votes were cast in the first three hours of voting, which began at 8 am. Polling will end at 6 pm. The AAP which won 67 seats in 2015, is hoping to retain power.

