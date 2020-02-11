Chandni Chowk Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting for Delhi Assembly Polls begins

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:20 IST

Chandni Chowk, located in Old Delhi, is one of the busiest areas of the national capital. Counting of votes begins at Chandni Chowk Assembly seat. In 2015, the constituency had 1,13,777 electors, out of which 62,719 are males and 51,052 females. Currently, Parlad Singh Sawhney of AAP is leading.

Parlad Singh Sawhney is contesting from Aam Aadmi Party against Alka Lamba of Indian National Congress.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Chandni Chowk constituency in the 2015 Assembly elections. Former AAP candidate Alka Lamba outperformed Suman Kumar Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of over 18,287 votes. However, Alka Lamba later joined Congress. Her relationship with the AAP leadership deteriorated after she objected to the party passing a resolution in the Delhi assembly demanding that the Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi be taken back over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Chandni Chowk seats are:

Alka Lamba: INC

Parlad Singh Sawhney: AAP

Sudesh: OTHERS

Suman Kumar Gupta: BJP

Anil Singh Jadon: OTHERS

Ramesh Chand Goyal: OTHERS

Satpal: OTHERS

Sadeque Muniroddin Shaikh: OTHERS

Krishna Avtar: IND

Vijay Kumar Sharma: IND

Vipin Kumar: IND

Sandeep SharmaIND