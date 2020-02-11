Chandni Chowk Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting for Delhi Assembly Polls begins
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes begins at Chandni Chowk Assembly seat. Congress candidate Alka Lamba is contesting against AAP candidate Parlad Singh Sawhney . Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:20 IST
Chandni Chowk, located in Old Delhi, is one of the busiest areas of the national capital. Counting of votes begins at Chandni Chowk Assembly seat. In 2015, the constituency had 1,13,777 electors, out of which 62,719 are males and 51,052 females. Currently, Parlad Singh Sawhney of AAP is leading.
Parlad Singh Sawhney is contesting from Aam Aadmi Party against Alka Lamba of Indian National Congress.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Chandni Chowk constituency in the 2015 Assembly elections. Former AAP candidate Alka Lamba outperformed Suman Kumar Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of over 18,287 votes. However, Alka Lamba later joined Congress. Her relationship with the AAP leadership deteriorated after she objected to the party passing a resolution in the Delhi assembly demanding that the Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi be taken back over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Chandni Chowk seats are:
Alka Lamba: INC
Parlad Singh Sawhney: AAP
Sudesh: OTHERS
Suman Kumar Gupta: BJP
Anil Singh Jadon: OTHERS
Ramesh Chand Goyal: OTHERS
Satpal: OTHERS
Sadeque Muniroddin Shaikh: OTHERS
Krishna Avtar: IND
Vijay Kumar Sharma: IND
Vipin Kumar: IND
Sandeep SharmaIND
Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.