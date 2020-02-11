e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / Chandni Chowk Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting for Delhi Assembly Polls begins

Chandni Chowk Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting for Delhi Assembly Polls begins

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes begins at Chandni Chowk Assembly seat. Congress candidate Alka Lamba is contesting against AAP candidate Parlad Singh Sawhney . Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Chandni Chowk, located in Old Delhi, is one of the busiest areas of the national capital. Counting of votes begins at Chandni Chowk Assembly seat. In 2015, the constituency had 1,13,777 electors, out of which 62,719 are males and 51,052 females. Currently, Parlad Singh Sawhney of AAP is leading.

Parlad Singh Sawhney is contesting from Aam Aadmi Party against Alka Lamba of Indian National Congress.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Chandni Chowk constituency in the 2015 Assembly elections. Former AAP candidate Alka Lamba outperformed Suman Kumar Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of over 18,287 votes. However, Alka Lamba later joined Congress. Her relationship with the AAP leadership deteriorated after she objected to the party passing a resolution in the Delhi assembly demanding that the Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi be taken back over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Chandni Chowk seats are:

Alka Lamba: INC

Parlad Singh Sawhney: AAP

Sudesh: OTHERS

Suman Kumar Gupta: BJP

Anil Singh Jadon: OTHERS

Ramesh Chand Goyal: OTHERS

Satpal: OTHERS

Sadeque Muniroddin Shaikh: OTHERS

Krishna Avtar: IND

Vijay Kumar Sharma: IND

Vipin Kumar: IND

Sandeep SharmaIND

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
Delhi Assembly election results: Early trends show gains for AAP
Delhi Assembly election results: Early trends show gains for AAP
BJP’s Manoj Tiwari predicts 55 seats for party, revises earlier number
BJP’s Manoj Tiwari predicts 55 seats for party, revises earlier number
Kejriwal poised for hat-trick? Counting for Delhi poll results begins
Kejriwal poised for hat-trick? Counting for Delhi poll results begins
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says Former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says Former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news