Delhi assembly election 2020: How to check your name in the electoral list

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:22 IST

Delhi is all set for the big poll battle. Voting in the Delhi assembly election 2020 will take place in a single phase on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

According to the Election Commission of India, there are 1.46 crore eligible voters in Delhi. The poll panel has set up 13,750 polling stations across 2,689 locations in the city for the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections.

The assembly polls are likely to see a three-cornered fight between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

In the last Delhi assembly elections, held in 2015, AAP had won 67 of the 70 seats, while BJP got other three. Congress, despite governing Delhi for 15 years, could not win any seat in 2015.

In order to win majority in Delhi assembly, a party or alliance needs to win at least 36 seats.

In the Delhi assembly elections 2020, you can cast your vote if you have a voter ID card or your name is there in the electoral list.

Here are some of the ways by which you can check your name in the electoral list

• You need to visit the National Voters’ Services Portal (www.nvsp.in)

• Then, go to the electoralsearch.in (https://electoralsearch.in/) link

• A form-like page will appear. Fill in particulars like name, age, gender, district, assembly constituency.

• After filling in your details, you can click on the ‘search’ button.

• You will be directed to the list according to your specified constituency, from where you will be able to know if your name is there on the list

• Another way of searching your name is by filling in your EPIC number or Electors Photo Identity Card number.

• To find your name through your EPIC number, you need to provide name of your state and EPIC number.

• You can also find your name on the list by visiting the National Voters’ Services Portal (www.nvsp.in) site

• Select the ‘Download Electoral Roll PDF’ option available on the homepage