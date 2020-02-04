e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Rohini candidates

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Rohini candidates

The results of the Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be declared on February 11.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 04, 2020 04:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The political temperature is soaring in the national capital where 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 8.
The political temperature is soaring in the national capital where 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 8.(Raj K Raj / HT Archive)
         

The political temperature is soaring in the national capital where 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 8. Rohini -- a constituency which was one of the three seats the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) won in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls will be keenly watched this time too.

BJP’s candidate from Rohini is veteran leader and sitting MLA Vijender Gupta.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, Vijender Gupta got 59,866 votes to defeat Aam Aadmi Party’s C L Gupta by a margin of 5,367 votes. AAP had won the Rohini seat in the 2013 polls when its candidate was Rajesh Garg.

Vijender Gupta is a prominent leader of the BJP in Delhi and is a former president of its state unit. Gupta is the leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly and a three-time councilor from Rohini.

For the Delhi Assembly election 2020, AAP has fielded Rajesh Nama Bansiwala from the Rohini constituency to take on Vijender Gupta. Bansiwala joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in 2019 before the Lok Sabha elections. He was earlier with the Congress.

Congress has named Sumesh Gupta as its candidate from Rohini. Sumesh Gupta is a former general secretary of the youth wing of the Congress’ Delhi unit.

The results of the Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be declared on February 11.

In 2015, AAP had won 67 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly, while the BJP got the remaining 3.

DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2020:

Date of polling: February 8

Date of counting: February 11

ROHINI Constituency:

Sitting MLA: Vijender Gupta (BJP)

Winning margin in 2015: 5,367 votes

Runner up and party: CL Gupta (AAP)

Number of voters in 2015: 1,74,653

Percentage of votes polled in 2015: 68.79%

Number of male voters in 2015: 91,362

Number of female voters in 2015: 83,281

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
‘Not guilty’: Split US senate acquits Donald Trump of impeachment charges
‘Not guilty’: Split US senate acquits Donald Trump of impeachment charges
‘Site too far from Ayodhya’: Muslim litigants on land allotted for mosque
‘Site too far from Ayodhya’: Muslim litigants on land allotted for mosque
1 dead, 157 hurt after plane breaks into three pieces in Istanbul
1 dead, 157 hurt after plane breaks into three pieces in Istanbul
EC slaps new 24-hr ban on BJP’s Parvesh Verma for remarks against Arvind Kejriwal
EC slaps new 24-hr ban on BJP’s Parvesh Verma for remarks against Arvind Kejriwal
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
AI mistakenly cancels flight ticket of Kunal Kamra’s Boston-based namesake
AI mistakenly cancels flight ticket of Kunal Kamra’s Boston-based namesake
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Auto Expo 2020: Top-10 car unveiling on Day 1 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-10 car unveiling on Day 1 of India’s mega motor show
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news