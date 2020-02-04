Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Rohini candidates

assembly-elections

The political temperature is soaring in the national capital where 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 8. Rohini -- a constituency which was one of the three seats the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) won in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls will be keenly watched this time too.

BJP’s candidate from Rohini is veteran leader and sitting MLA Vijender Gupta.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, Vijender Gupta got 59,866 votes to defeat Aam Aadmi Party’s C L Gupta by a margin of 5,367 votes. AAP had won the Rohini seat in the 2013 polls when its candidate was Rajesh Garg.

Vijender Gupta is a prominent leader of the BJP in Delhi and is a former president of its state unit. Gupta is the leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly and a three-time councilor from Rohini.

For the Delhi Assembly election 2020, AAP has fielded Rajesh Nama Bansiwala from the Rohini constituency to take on Vijender Gupta. Bansiwala joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in 2019 before the Lok Sabha elections. He was earlier with the Congress.

Congress has named Sumesh Gupta as its candidate from Rohini. Sumesh Gupta is a former general secretary of the youth wing of the Congress’ Delhi unit.

The results of the Delhi Assembly election 2020 will be declared on February 11.

In 2015, AAP had won 67 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly, while the BJP got the remaining 3.

DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2020:

Date of polling: February 8

Date of counting: February 11

ROHINI Constituency:

Sitting MLA: Vijender Gupta (BJP)

Winning margin in 2015: 5,367 votes

Runner up and party: CL Gupta (AAP)

Number of voters in 2015: 1,74,653

Percentage of votes polled in 2015: 68.79%

Number of male voters in 2015: 91,362

Number of female voters in 2015: 83,281