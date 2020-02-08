Delhi assembly election 2020| ‘Women are capable’: Smriti Irani on Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘discuss with men’ remark

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 13:56 IST

Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday pulled up Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for his sexist remarks after he suggested women should take the advice of the men in their family while voting for the assembly elections.

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader urged the people of Delhi to exercise their franchise, he also made a “special appeal” to the women voters of the Capital. Arvind Kejriwal responded to Smriti Irani’s comments later.

Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani questioned his intentions in making such a comment on Twitter earlier.

“Don’t you think women are capable enough to decide on their own about who to vote?” Irani questioned Kejriwal in her tweet with #AntiWomenKejriwal.

Kejriwal had tweeted his “special appeal” before casting his vote along with his family members at the Rajpura Transport Authority in Civil Lines area amid tight security.

“Everyone must go to vote. And a special appeal to the women of Delhi - just as you take the responsibility of your homes, in the same way, the responsibility of the country and Delhi is also on your shoulders,” Kejriwal said on Twitter in Hindi in the morning.

“All women must cast their votes and also take the men of your house. Make sure to discuss with the men who would be the right choice,” he said.

Kejriwal tweeted and responded to Smriti Irani’s attack.

“Smriti ji, women of Delhi have decided who to vote for. And this time, it’s the women across Delhi who have decided who their family will vote for. After all, they have to run their households,” he replied in Hindi.

More than 14.7 million voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Delhi assembly election for the 672 candidates in the fray in the keenly watched battle for the national capital. Among them are 6.68 million women of the Capital who can cast their ballot.

Voting has been underway since 8am for the 70-member Delhi assembly, where the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress are in a three-cornered fight.

Results will be declared after the counting of votes on February 11.